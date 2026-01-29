Business leader offers four recommendations for Int'l Financial Center in HCMC

A consultative workshop on the development strategy for Vietnam’s International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City was opened in the city on the afternoon of January 28.

The event was jointly hosted by the Executive Agency of Vietnam’s International Financial Center (IFC) in Ho Chi Minh City and the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS).

In his opening remarks, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, emphasized that following the National Assembly’s issuance of Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 and the Government’s Decree No. 323/2025/NĐ-CP on the establishment of Vietnam’s International Financial Center under the “one center, two destinations” model in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, the city has prioritized the rapid and responsible implementation of related tasks.

The city has clearly identified that Vietnam’s International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City will develop into an international financial hub with a comprehensive and diversified financial ecosystem, providing both traditional and specialized financial services.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung delivers his speech at the event.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung noted that the Executive Agency has made strong efforts to carry out its assigned tasks since December 21, 2025, when the Prime Minister chaired the conference announcing the establishment of Vietnam’s International Financial Center and the launch of its Executive Agency in Ho Chi Minh City.

Among the tasks being implemented, priority is being given to finalizing operating regulations applicable to both Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, and to formulating the development strategy for Vietnam’s International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

This workshop serves as a key forum for comprehensive and candid discussions on development strategies, implementation roadmaps, breakthrough policies, and solutions to address existing constraints, with the aim of enabling Vietnam’s International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City to become operational in a substantive and effective manner, thereby generating new momentum for double-digit economic growth at both city and national levels, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung said.

The workshop delegates

At the workshop, Mr. Arnaud Ginolin, Managing Director and Member of the Executive Committee of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), presented four key recommendations for the development of Vietnam’s International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City. These included timing, product offerings, organizational structure, and the strengthening of human resources, alongside accelerating the implementation of five core priorities.

Regarding timing, he emphasized that the first three to five years will be critical to laying a solid foundation for the financial center and shaping its distinctive advantages.

In terms of product offerings, Mr. Arnaud Ginolin suggested developing the center around four main service groups, including international capital markets; trade finance supporting global commerce; digital banking and fintech; and niche financial products.

Also speaking at the workshop, Mr. Pham Quoc Long, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gemadept Corporation, shared perspectives on developing a maritime financial center in Ho Chi Minh City and strengthening linkages with Vietnam’s International Financial Center, while reaffirming Gemadept’s commitment to accompany and support this process.

The workshop also gathered numerous contributions from experts, representatives of the State Bank of Vietnam and business leaders, offering valuable inputs for shaping the development strategy of Vietnam’s International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong