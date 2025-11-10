Vietnam’s ST25 rice crowned “World’s Best Rice” for third time

Vietnam’s premium ST25 rice has once again achieved international acclaim, being awarded the title of “World’s Best Rice” for the third time.

Mr. Ho Quang Tri, representative of Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise, the producer and exclusive distributor of the ST rice varieties, said that the honor was announced at the 17th World Rice Conference, held from November 7 to November 9 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and organized by The Rice Trader.

Bags of ST25 rice

At the event, Vietnam’s Ong Cua ST25 rice brand and Cambodia’s Phka Romdoul rice brand were jointly named winners of the 2025 World’s Best Rice Award.

This latest recognition marks ST25’s third global victory, following previous wins in 2019 and 2023, further highlighting Vietnam’s excellence and growing influence in the world rice industry.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong