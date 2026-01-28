HFIC to be built, upgraded into financial investment corporation

In 2026, Ho Chi Minh City State Financial Investment Company (HFIC) aims to fulfill its business and production plan, targeting total revenue of VND15.985 trillion (US$611.5 million) and pre-tax profit of VND2.529 trillion (US$96.8 million).

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The company plans to fully meet its tax obligations and contributions to the state budget in accordance with regulations.

In addition, HFIC plans to accelerate investment and lending activities in sectors prioritized for Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic development during the 2026–2030 period.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the HFIC, Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, made a statement at the conference to review work in 2025 and outline key tasks and priorities for 2026 held by the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City State Financial Investment Company on January 27.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In his directive remarks, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, tasked the HFIC Party Committee with several key priorities, including striving to meet this year’s revenue and profit targets; diversifying funding sources, particularly official development assistance (ODA) and concessional loans for infrastructure and socio-economic projects; studying participation in the international financial center as a strategic investor and rolling out a controlled regulatory sandbox for technology-enabled financial services (fintech); and developing a proposal to upgrade HFIC into a financial investment corporation.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh