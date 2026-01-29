Phu My 3 moves toward becoming Vietnam’s first eco-industrial park

Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park is positioning itself as a pioneer of the eco-industrial model in Vietnam, attracting strong investment while advancing ESG-driven, sustainable development.

The JICA delegation at the working session

A working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) paid a site visit and held discussions at the Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park (PM3 SIP) in Tan Phuoc Ward, HCMC, on January 29.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Kazama Toshio, Deputy General Director of Thanh Binh Phu My Joint Stock Company—the developer of PM3 SIP—said PM3 SIP is the only specialized industrial park approved by the Vietnamese Government, having received official approval in September 2014.

The delegation conducts an on-site inspection of the wastewater treatment system at PM3 SIP.

From its inception, PM3 SIP has viewed the transition to an eco-industrial park not as a short-term objective but as a long-term strategic process. Grounded in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles, the park promotes a circular economy and industrial symbiosis, optimizing resource use, improving energy efficiency, and reducing emissions.

“To date, PM3 SIP has attracted around US$6 billion in investment, a figure expected to exceed $7 billion by 2027 once ongoing projects complete their licensing procedures,” Mr. Kazama Toshio added.

An exterior view of a factory at the Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park

Meanwhile, Mr. Hieda Shusuke, Head of the Advisory Board of the JICA delegation, said that in September 2025, PM3 SIP completed and submitted its application dossier for recognition as Vietnam’s first eco-industrial park. Certification is expected in early 2026.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan