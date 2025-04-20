Mekong Delta farmers expand ST25 rice cultivation areas for high profit

As of April 20, the Mekong Delta region has completed the harvest of winter-spring rice crops over 1.5 million hectares with an estimated yield of around 10.7 million tons.

After facing output difficulties and a drop in prices earlier this year, rice prices start to rise and remain stable, helping farmers to earn over 30 percent in profit.

ST25 rice sees strong demand in the domestic market.

Rice prices in the Mekong Delta continue to surge. Numerous farmers in the region planned to continue planting the ST25 rice variety in the upcoming summer-autumn crop thanks to its consistently high yield and good price in the market compared to other rice varieties.

Currently, the Mekong Delta is cultivating 35,000 hectares of ST25 rice variety in the provinces of Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau, Hau Giang and Kien Giang. The cultivation area for ST25 rice is on the rise thanks to growing demand in the domestic market and especially in export markets such as Europe, the United States, and Japan.

Mekong Delta farmers are harvesting winter-spring rice crop.

According to several businesses in the Mekong Delta, the current price for raw ST25 rice has reached VND24,000 (US$0.93) per kilogram, an increase of nearly VND5,000 (US$0.2) per kilogram compared to March 2025.

Currently, the export price of ST25 rice has also surpassed US$1,000 per ton.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong