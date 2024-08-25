Sports

Sports exchange activities in HCMC mark Hanoi’s Liberation Day

SGGP

The bustling atmosphere has been recorded in the Nguyen Du indoor sports arena in HCMC’s District 1 where exciting sports exchange activities between Hanoi and HCMC are organized.

16.jpg
Sports exchange activities between Hanoi and HCMC are held in the southern economic hub to mark the Capital Liberation Day. (Photo: SGGP)

The sporting event is one of the activities of the “Hanoi’s Days in HCMC” program which takes place in the southern metropolis on August 23-25. The program aims to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024) and highlight achievements in building and developing Hanoi over the past 70 years.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi Do Dinh Hong said that the organization board hoped coaches and athletes from the two cities would have an opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences, promote the strengths of sports and develop sports activities of the two sides.

At the event, the karate, taekwondo, wushu, and gymnastics teams of Hanoi and HCMC delivered impressive performances with high levels of technical skills.

The program's highlight was two friendly basketball matches between the men's and women's U23 teams of Hanoi and HCMC. The men's and women's U23 teams of HCMC won with a score of 39-33 and 50-42 respectively.

Some images of the sporting event:

17.jpg
18.jpg
19.jpg
20.jpg
21.jpg
22.jpg
23.jpg
24.jpg
By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Sports exchange activities Hanoi’s Liberation Day Hanoi’s days in HCMC

