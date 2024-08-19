Culture/art

"Hanoi’s days in HCMC" to open this weekend

The program entitled “Hanoi’s Days in HCMC” celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024) will open in the city on August 23.

1-2779.jpg.jpg
Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

During the event, Hanoi will provide detailed and accurate information about the activities and cooperative relationships between the capital and HCMC as well as provinces and cities in the Southeastern region and the Mekong Delta.

The program will focus on promoting and introducing the unique culture and heritage of Hanoi – the thousand-year capital of culture and heritage, elegant and civilized Hanoians, and Hanoi - City for Peace and Innovation to domestic and foreign visitors.

Additionally, the capital city will also strengthen the propaganda, promotion, and introduction of its traditional craft villages, agricultural products, and typical OCOP (One Commune One Product) products.

On this occasion, the delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front of Hanoi will also organize meaningful and practical activities in the southern metropolis.

The “Hanoi’s days in HCMC” program will conclude on August 25.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Kim Khanh

