Unique culture, heritage of capital presented in “Hanoi’s Days in HCMC”

A press conference on the “Hanoi’s Days in HCMC” program marking the 70th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024) was organized in HCMC on August 21.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was chaired by Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Ha Minh Hai and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The “Hanoi’s Days in HCMC” program will take place in the southern metropolis on August 23-25, aiming at introducing the significant meaning of Hanoi Liberation Day and achievements in building and developing the capital city over the past 70 years.

In addition, the event will promote the unique culture and heritage of Hanoi – the thousand-year capital of culture and heritage, elegant and civilized Hanoians, and Hanoi - City for Peace and Innovation to domestic and foreign visitors.

It also strengthens cooperative relations between Hanoi and HCMC via the promotion and exploitation of potential, culture, heritage, tourism, economy, service, and trade of the two sides, as well as creates opportunities for businesses and attracts Hanoians to visit HCMC and vice versa.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Ha Minh Hai delivers a speech at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The program includes activities, such as visits to the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch, Ton Duc Thang Museum, the national historical relic of Cho Quan Hospital Prison to commemorate late Party Chief Tran Phu and offering gifts to policy beneficiary families and individuals with meritorious services to the revolutionary.

There will be an exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the Liberation Day of Hanoi, a display of typical products, tourism promotional activities, and sports and arts exchanges.

The opening ceremony will take place in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 at 8 p.m. on August 23.

A representative of the Department of Sports and Culture of Hanoi speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition entitled "Thang Long Imperial Citadel - Hanoi - Heritage for the Future" will provide an overview of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel heritage site in the capital, research results, conservation and promotion of the heritage site from 2010 to the present. The display will also offer visitors a more comprehensive understanding of the UNESCO World Heritage site of Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

The highlight of “Hanoi’s Days in HCMC" is the exhibition showcasing the essence of Vietnamese educational tradition, history, and establishment of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature), and notable figures and scholars. The exhibition will use digital technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D mapping technology, to create virtual reality experiences and immerse visitors in realistic, three-dimensional spaces.

On this occasion, the Youth Union of Hanoi will present 60 scholarships to disadvantaged students.

By Ngo Binh, Bao Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh