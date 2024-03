Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa (Dong Nai Province) and Binh Phuoc Province have been suffering from record hot days due to the strong impact of the El Nino phenomenon.

Ilustrative photo

According to the meteorologists, the scorching climate with record temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius will last until the end of April.

The Central, Central Highlands, Southeastern and Southern regions will swelter through scorching heat of up to 37 degrees Celsius.

However, unseasonable rains are forecast to occur during the prolonged intense heat wave.

From tonight, weather patterns of high humidity and drizzle will return to the Northern region.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong