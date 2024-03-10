Drizzle in the North, hot sunshine in the South at weekend

According to the meteorological agency, the Northern region will continue experiencing drizzly weather, while the Southern region will see hot and sunny conditions over the weekend.

Dense fog at Mau Son Peak in Lang Son Province on March 9

Meteorological experts predict that on March 10, the cold air will continue to intensify, resulting in light rain, cloudy skies in Hanoi and the Northeastern region, and fog in some places. Temperatures in Hanoi are expected to range from 14-16 degrees Celsius overnight to morning, with a maximum of only 20 degrees Celsius.

The drizzle and fog may impact traffic on highways.

Today, the cold and rainy conditions persist, spreading further down to the North Central region, with temperatures not expected to exceed 23 degrees Celsius. However, the cold air will not reach the South Central Coast and Central Highlands regions. The areas from Da Nang to Binh Thuan expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures peaking at 32-33 degrees Celsius. Mornings will be cool to chilly, but by noon, it will become quite hot in some areas.

Today, the Southern region will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, while the Eastern region will experience hot and sunny weather. There may be scattered rainfall in some areas at night. Temperatures will reach highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius in the Mekong Delta and 35-37 degrees Celsius in the Eastern region.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi