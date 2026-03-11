Ho Chi Minh City secures US$2.1 billion AI data center investment

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang welcomed the joint venture of KBC and Accelerated Infrastructure Capital as they signed an MOU to develop a US$2.1 billion AI-driven data center marking a major step in the city’s digital economy ambitions.

At today's meeting between HCMC Secretary Tran Luu Quang and representatives of KinhBac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) and Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC) (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Today, Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, held a working session with the joint venture of KinhBac City Development Holding Corporation (KBC) and Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC) regarding cooperation in implementing a digital infrastructure and data center project in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Oliver Jones, co-founder of AIC - a global investment platform focused on scaling sustainable, high-growth digital infrastructure, particularly in AI and cloud ecosystems, stated that the company chose Ho Chi Minh City to implement its artificial intelligence (AI) data center project in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park.

According to him, the dynamic investment environment, the active support of city leaders, and the rapid coordination of relevant agencies were key factors in the company's decision to invest in the city.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology and the company is considered an important step, demonstrating the determination of both sides to promote the AI data center project in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park.

HCMC Secretary Tran Luu Quang poses for a commemorative photo with domestic and international investors. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to Mr. Oliver Jones, the project has a total estimated investment of approximately US$2.1 billion, implemented by the joint venture between AIC and KBC along with international partners. Investment items include a data center, technical infrastructure systems, electricity, water supply and drainage, and high-performance computing equipment.

The company representative stated that they are currently screening and selecting strategic partners and financial investors to participate in the project's implementation. Three favorable factors contributing to the project's rapid progress include a suitable location in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park, a quick signing of the MOU, and strong support from the local government. Many financial investors have also expressed interest and willingness to participate as the project progresses.

HCMC Secretary Tran Luu Quang (R) gifts Mr. Oliver Jones (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the meeting, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang highly appreciated the company's decision to choose Ho Chi Minh City, and stated that the project is not only significant for the high-tech sector but can also create a ripple effect, attracting more technology projects to the city.

The Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City affirmed that the city will direct relevant agencies to coordinate closely and create the most favorable conditions for the project to be implemented effectively. Issues of concern to the company, especially energy infrastructure, are being gradually upgraded and improved by the city.

He emphasized that during the implementation of large projects, all parties need to proactively coordinate to promptly resolve difficulties and ensure progress. Furthermore, building trust between the government and investors is of paramount importance. When a company decides to invest and expand its investment in Ho Chi Minh City, the city trusts in the company's capabilities and commitment to jointly promote the project's development.

“During the implementation of large-scale technology projects, there will always be changing factors, both positive and negative. The important thing is that all parties need to share their views frankly and work together to find solutions to ensure the project achieves the highest efficiency,” the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized.

According to the plan, the project is expected to commence construction in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park next April, after completing all necessary procedures. The project is expected to contribute to promoting the high-tech ecosystem and create new momentum for the development of Ho Chi Minh City's digital economy in the coming time.

