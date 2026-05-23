PM orders faster construction of boarding schools in border areas

The Prime Minister has ordered ministries and local authorities to accelerate construction of boarding schools in land border areas to ensure the facilities are completed before the 2026-2027 academic year.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau on Friday signed Directive No. 42/CD-TTg on behalf of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, calling for faster implementation of combined primary and lower secondary boarding schools in border communes.

Construction work is carried out overnight at the inter-level boarding school in Ia Dom and Ia Pnon communes in Gia Lai Province during the middle days of May 2026, following an official government telegram ordering a 100-day high-intensity campaign to accelerate the construction of boarding schools in mainland border communes. (Photo: Huu Phuc)

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, as of May 12, construction had begun on 108 schools. One school has already been completed and put into operation, while 25 schools have finished structural work and are undergoing final construction.

Another 50 schools are nearing completion of structural work, while several others remain in the land-clearing and foundation stages.

Some local authorities have pledged to complete 21 schools before June 30. However, five localities are currently behind schedule, and several projects face difficulties because of complex geological conditions at construction sites.

The Government said all schools launched in 2025 must be completed before August 30 to serve the new school year beginning in 2026.

The Prime Minister instructed the education ministry to urgently guide enrollment procedures, staffing plans and operational preparations for the schools once they become operational.

The ministry was also told to strengthen inspections and inter-agency coordination to promptly resolve obstacles and prevent delays.

Provincial and municipal Party chiefs, along with local government leaders in border areas, were instructed to directly oversee the projects and take full responsibility for progress, quality, investment costs and operational effectiveness.

Local authorities were urged to mobilize the entire political system, maximize resources and establish daily and weekly construction targets for each project.

The directive also called for a “100-day peak campaign” to ensure completion of 100 pilot schools before August 30, while avoiding situations in which completed schools remain unable to operate because of shortages of equipment or teachers.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan