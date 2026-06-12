Wholehearted community support empowers exam candidates nationwide

Traffic police and countless community volunteers successfully joined forces to actively support Vietnamese high school students by providing crucial transportation, food, and necessary emergency assistance during their stressful graduation exam.

Youth union members assisting an injured candidate into the examination room at the testing site of the Quang Tri Inter-level High School and Pedagogical College (Photo: SGGP)

At various exam sites, it’s clear that the authorities aren’t merely executing their duties to maintain airtight security, public order, and systematic traffic flow; they are also proactively prepping drinking water and pastries, actively motivating the exhausted candidates before the test clock kicks off.

At roughly 6:50 a.m., the task force from the Thang Binh Traffic Police Station (under the Da Nang City Public Security Department), led by Captain Nguyen Van Dinh, received urgent information from the Thang An Ward Police stating that a student named Nguyen Thi T. had unfortunately arrived at the wrong examination council. At this critical juncture, the mandatory check-in deadline was rapidly approaching, while the grueling distance from her current location to the official testing venue was quite far.

Leveraging a specialized patrol car, the task force managed to transport the frantic candidate across a nearly 30-kilometer stretch, speeding from the Nguyen Thai Binh High School exam site in Thang An Ward to Nguyen Du Secondary School in Ban Thach Ward. By approximately 7:20 a.m., young T. arrived at the council just in the nick of time, successfully wrapping up her paperwork and participating in the rigorous exam strictly according to regulations.

During the stressful Literature test, Lieutenant Huynh Tan Tay, an officer from the Quang Ngai Province Traffic Police Division, alongside Major Do Thanh Bai from the Cam Thanh Ward Public Security Division, stepped up to the plate to timely assist student N.H.B.T., born in 2008, in reaching the Tran Quoc Tuan High School testing site right on schedule after he tragically overslept due to pulling an all-nighter to revise on June 10.

Meanwhile, over at the Mac Dinh Chi High School exam venue in Chu Pah Ward of Gia Lai Province, a student named Vu Thu Trang forgot her crucial admission ticket back at her house. Springing into action, the Chu Pah Ward Public Security Division intricately coordinated with the Road Traffic Police Team No.2 from the Gia Lai Province Public Security Department to swiftly transport Thu Trang back home to retrieve her admission slip, allowing her to make it back to the test site just before the mandatory deadline.

Over in An Giang Province, right as the exam was about to kick off, another candidate named T.H.C., a student from Thu Khoa Nghia High School for the Gifted residing in Chau Long 2 Hamlet of Chau Doc Ward, also accidentally overslept. Upon receiving the urgent dispatch from the examination council, the Chau Doc Ward Public Security Division systematically organized traffic diversion and deployed a specialized vehicle to rush the student to the venue before the gates permanently closed.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Youth Union in short) of Ha Tinh Province reported that on June 11, 35 robust squads of passionate youth volunteers, mobilizing over 1,600 union members and youngsters, simultaneously deployed across 35 examination hubs province-wide to vigorously support and empower the candidates.

The provincial union also successfully arranged an impressive collection of 25,000 drinking water bottles, 6,000 handheld fans, 15,000 cold towels, and 140 highly practical gift packages to robustly aid both the stressed test-takers and their anxious families.

At the Son Ha High School exam venue in Quang Ngai Province, the Tu Tam volunteer group synergistically coordinates with the Son Ha Ward Public Security Division to distribute piping hot meals to test-takers (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, the Thanh Hoa Province Youth Union actively mobilized 112 dedicated volunteer squads, seamlessly integrating over 2,300 energetic union members and youngsters into various exam season support operations. Various tiers of the union within the province also managed to secure over 100,000 water bottles, 5,000 handheld fans, and 5,000 light meals to enthusiastically back the candidates and their loved ones.

At the designated testing locations across Hue City, the seasonal support forces diligently established heavily secured mobile phone storage stations for the examinees. For Secretary Le Mai Binh of the Youth Union in Ly Son Special Zone of Quang Ngai Province, the community’s sheer dedication is entirely evident.

He explained that the special zone’s union explicitly called upon 50 members to participate in the “Exam Season Relief” program. These proactive members reportedly handed out 10 massive crates of drinking water, 4 cases of milk, along with bread, pens, and several other highly essential supplies for the students.

The Dong Nai City Youth Union also stated they successfully deployed roughly 3,800 passionate volunteers to diligently assist across 95 testing sites scattered throughout 51 local wards and communes.

Just yesterday, Dak Lak Province reportedly recorded two exceptionally unique cases. Over at the Provincial Continuing Education Center’s testing site, candidate L.T.A. from Chu Van An High School unfortunately couldn’t sit the rigorous exam due to a vehicle breakdown on the road, even though his family desperately tried to rush him to the venue as fast as humanly possible.

Meanwhile, at the Hong Duc High School exam location in Buon Ma Thuot Ward, candidate Le Huynh Thien Trang was compassionately granted the necessary accommodations to take the test despite suffering a broken pelvis and multiple severe injuries following a tragic traffic accident. To ensure fairness and comfort, the school administrators graciously arranged a completely separate room so she could tackle her paper in peace.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam