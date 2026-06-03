Education

Student campaign launched to promote green transportation

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction partnered with the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City on June 3 to launch the "VNU-HCM Students – Joining Hands for Green Transportation" program, drawing around 800 student participants.

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Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Bui Hoa An (Photo: Q. Hung )

The initiative aims to raise awareness, foster public transit habits among students, and encourage a green lifestyle integrated with digital transformation to build a civilized, modern, and sustainable urban transport system. To support student commuting needs, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center operates 11 bus routes running daily from 4:30 a.m to 10:00 p.m., connecting the university urban area with major traffic hubs and stations along Metro Line 1.

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Participants at the launch (Photo: Q. Hung )

Speaking at the launch event at the University of Information Technology, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Bui Hoa An emphasized that forming public transit habits among students reduces traffic pressure and environmental pollution while establishing a civilized lifestyle for the younger generation.

By Q. Hung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

student campaign promote green transportation sustainable urban transport major traffic hubs environmental pollution traffic pressure green lifestyle

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