Over 142,000 students register for National High School Graduation Exam in HCMC

More than 142,000 candidates in Ho Chi Minh City completed registration procedures for the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination at 246 test venues on the afternoon of June 10.

Candidates queue to enter examination rooms to complete registration procedures for the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination at the examination venue of Le Quy Don High School in Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the afternoon of June 10. (Photo: SGGP)

During the registration session, invigilators checked candidates’ examination dossiers, reviewed and verified their personal information against the examination registration lists, and assisted candidates in correcting any inaccuracies in their information, if necessary. Candidates were also briefed on the examination regulations and procedures.

According to guidance issued by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, invigilators encouraged candidates to bring transparent plastic document folders without any printed text or images on the exterior to store their citizen identification cards, examination admission notices, and other necessary items.

Particularly, invigilators reminded candidates of the items permitted and prohibited in the examination rooms. Candidates were strictly instructed not to bring documents, mobile phones, or any high-tech devices that could be used for cheating into the examination room.

Invigilators brief candidates on examination regulations, the examination schedule, and procedures for completing registration for the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination at Le Quy Don High School examination venue in Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

During the registration procedure, candidates who discovered errors in their personal information, such as their full name, date of birth, priority category, or priority area, were required to immediately notify invigilators so that the issues could be addressed in a timely manner. Candidates who had lost their citizen identification cards or other necessary documents were instructed to promptly report the matter to the chief supervisor of the test venue for consideration and appropriate handling.

In 2026, more than 142,000 candidates across Ho Chi Minh City are sitting for the National High School Graduation Examination. Of the total, nearly 135,000 are Grade 12 students, while more than 8,000 are independent candidates. The city has set up 248 examination venues with a total of 5,955 examination rooms.

Candidates check their names and candidate numbers on the posted lists at the Le Quy Don High School examination venue in Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the afternoon of June 10. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 11, candidates will take the two compulsory subjects: Literature and Mathematics. They are required to arrive at their examination venues by 6:15 a.m. for the morning session and 1:15 p.m. for the afternoon session. Candidates will be called into the examination rooms at 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., signaled by a drumbeat or bell. Those arriving at the examination venue more than 15 minutes after the start-of-exam signal will not be permitted to sit that examination session.

Candidates are permitted to bring the following items into the examination room, including pens, rulers, pencils, erasers, set squares, graphing rulers, drawing instruments, and non-programmable handheld calculators that do not have text-editing functions or memory cards.

Items strictly prohibited from being brought into the examination room, including waiting rooms, include carbon paper, correction fluid, alcoholic beverages, weapons, explosive or flammable substances, documents, communication devices (used for transmitting or receiving information, audio recording, or video recording), and any devices or materials containing information that could be used for cheating during the examination.

Volunteers assist candidates as they make their way into the examination venue at Gia Dinh High School, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2026, Hanoi had more than 129,000 candidates sitting for the National High School Graduation Examination, an increase of more than 5,000 compared to the previous year. Of the total, nearly 7,900 are independent candidates, including those who have not yet graduated from high school and those who have already obtained a high school diploma but are taking the examination to use the results for university and college admissions. Hanoi's candidates account for approximately one-tenth of the total number of candidates registered for the examination nationwide.

The city has established 222 examination venues with nearly 5,900 examination rooms and has mobilized more than 18,500 officials, teachers, and staff members to serve as examination personnel.

This year, approximately 1.2 million candidates have registered for the National High School Graduation Examination, an increase of 61,642 candidates compared to the previous year. The examination is being held at 2,487 test venues nationwide, with nearly 50,000 examination rooms.

Candidates arrive at Kim Lien High School in Hanoi to complete registration procedures for the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination. (Photo: SGGP)

Candidates arrive at Van Yen Secondary School in Hanoi to complete registration procedures for the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh