170,127 candidates sit for competency assessment test of VNU-HCM

Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) on May 24 held the second round of its competency assessment exam with a record-high 170,127 candidates, accounting for 98.27 percent of the total registered applicants.

Exam invigilators call candidates into the exam room at the test site of Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry. (Photo: SGGP/Thanh Hung)

According to the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City Examination Council, the test was jointly organized by 64 universities and colleges across 15 provinces and cities from Hue City to Ca Mau Province.

The examination process was carried out in a synchronized and strict manner, with student volunteers and collaborators mobilized to guide candidates, maintain order, and handle arising situations. Notably, local traffic police and relevant authorities actively coordinated traffic regulation and ensured security around examination sites, helping candidates arrive safely, on time, and with a stable psychological state.

Regarding the exam content, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Chinh, Director of the Center for Educational Testing and Quality Assessment under VNU-HCM, said the 2026 test continues to follow the structure adjusted in 2025 in line with the 2018 General Education Program. The exam is designed to assess core competencies, including logical thinking, data analysis, problem-solving, and language use, to evaluate candidates' higher education capacity instead of merely testing memorization skills.

Results of the second-round competency assessment test are expected to be announced on June 6.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Dung Trang