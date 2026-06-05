Scholarship policy leverages strategic technology human resource development

Opportunities for breakthrough development

Under Decree 179, the scholarship policy will take effect on September 1, 2026, and applies to students admitted from 2025 onwards. Beneficiaries include full-time undergraduate, engineering, master’s, and doctoral students in basic sciences, key engineering fields, and strategic technology disciplines.

Biotechnology students during a laboratory session at the International University under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hung

Specifically, students in talent programs will receive a monthly scholarship of VND5.5 million (US$209) for ten months per academic year. Students majoring in semiconductor microchips and basic sciences will receive VND4.2 million (US$160) per month, while those in key engineering and strategic technology fields will receive VND3.7 million (US$141) per month. For postgraduate students, monthly support ranges from VND6.3 million (US$239) to VND7.4 million (US$281), while doctoral candidates will receive between VND7.4 million (US$281) and VND8.4 million (US$319) per month.

From the perspective of educational institutions, Associate Professor Dr. Phan Hong Hai, Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, stated that Decree 179 serves as an important legal framework to attract talented students into key engineering and strategic technology fields.

Currently, based on the decree’s criteria, the university has 16 undergraduate programs, nine master’s programs, and seven doctoral programs eligible for this support policy. Once implemented, the policy is expected to attract more talented learners, contributing to human resource development and supporting the university’s strategy to enhance training quality and scientific research.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Bui Hoai Thang, Head of Training at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology under Vietnam National University – HCMC, becoming a strong research university requires not only excellent lecturers but also outstanding students participating in research across all levels of education.

He noted that Decree 179 creates favorable conditions for building such a talent pool. This is not only a scholarship policy for learners but also an investment in the future of universities. For the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, the decree will provide additional momentum to accelerate its development into a leading research university in the region, capable of driving research and mastering strategic national technologies.

Decree 179 is considered a highly important strategic policy in the context of Vietnam entering a new development phase, where science and technology, innovation, and high-quality human resources are identified as key growth drivers. In recent years, fundamental disciplines such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry have been recognized as foundational fields, yet they have faced difficulties in attracting students.

Decree 179 does not view basic sciences as isolated fields but places them in an organic relationship with science, technology, and strategic industries. Without strong mathematics, it is difficult to develop advanced AI capabilities; without solid condensed matter physics and materials science, sustainable development of semiconductors and quantum technologies is unlikely, said Associate Professor Dr. Phan Thanh Binh, former Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children.

He added that the decree will encourage universities to invest more strongly in core disciplines, develop interdisciplinary programs, and build strong research groups instead of merely following short-term labor market demands. To ensure effectiveness, scholarships must be accompanied by high-quality lecturers, modern laboratories, and a strong academic environment. This will help universities sustainably strengthen their endogenous scientific and technological capacity.

Representatives from universities with strengths in basic sciences, technology and engineering, such as the University of Science under Vietnam National University – HCMC, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology under Vietnam National University – HCMC, noted that Decree 179 will improve admissions efficiency and help regulate human resources in engineering and natural science fields.

The decree is seen as a solution to a long-standing paradox: while many engineering and technology fields face severe talent shortages, they remain difficult to enroll students. The policy is expected to proactively direct young talent toward key sectors, helping balance human resources in strategic industries.

By Thanh Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong