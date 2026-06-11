Education Minister, HCMC leaders encourage candidates ahead of graduation exam

Education and Training Minister Hoang Minh Son and Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited examination sites on the morning of June 11 to inspect preparations and encourage candidates before they sat for the 2026 national high school graduation examination.

Ahead of the first exam session on June 11, Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son led a delegation to inspect the examination site at Kim Dong High School in Hung Yen Province.

Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son (front, second from left) leads a delegation during an inspection of examination preparations at Kim Dong High School in Hung Yen Province ahead of the 2026 national high school graduation examination. (Photo: the Ministry of Education and Training)

During the visit, the minister reviewed facilities and examination rooms while offering encouragement to candidates and staff responsible for administering the exam.

Kim Dong High School is serving as an examination site for 772 candidates, with 33 official testing rooms, one waiting room and one backup room. All facilities have been fully prepared, including well-equipped examination rooms with adequate lighting, ventilation, electricity and seating.

Across Hung Yen Province, 43,472 candidates registered for the examination, which is being conducted at 1,857 official examination rooms, 88 waiting rooms, and 70 backup rooms.

Speaking with teachers and examination staff at Kim Dong High School, Minister Hoang Minh Son emphasized that thorough preparation is a decisive factor in ensuring the success of the examination.

According to the minister, local authorities nationwide have completed preparations and are ready to provide all necessary conditions for the exam. He noted that 2026 marks the first year the national high school graduation examination is being organized under Vietnam’s new two-tier local government model. The Ministry of Education and Training highly appreciates the close coordination between schools and local authorities in ensuring favorable conditions and support for candidates.

The minister also wished teachers, proctors and examination staff success in carrying out their duties, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a safe, fair and well-organized examination in full compliance with regulations.

Students in Hanoi arrive at their examination site early on June 11 as the 2026 national high school graduation examination gets underway. (Photo: SGGP/ Lam Nguyen)

Meanwhile, in Hanoi, cool weather on the morning of June 11 created favorable conditions for candidates. Police officers and youth volunteers arrived early at examination sites to assist students, with candidates beginning to arrive from around 5:40 a.m.

Security measures were tightened at examination venues, with police establishing barricades at a considerable distance from school gates to maintain smooth access for candidates.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong inspected examination preparations and met with candidates at two examination sites, Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted and Saigon Practical High School, both located in Cho Quan Ward.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong (front left) and Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu review preparations for the 2026 national high school graduation examination at the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted examination site. (Photo: SGGP/ Thu Tam)

He wished all candidates success and encouraged them to remain calm and confident throughout the examination process.

He also reminded students to strictly comply with examination regulations to protect their own interests and help maintain the integrity, fairness and safety of the nationwide examination.

Students check their examination room information at the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted exam venue on June 11. (Photo: SGGP/ Thu Tam)

In addition, the city leader extended his encouragement and appreciation to teachers and examination staff working to ensure the successful organization of the exam.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong