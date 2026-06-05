Ministry drafts higher education overhaul

The Ministry of Education and Training has released a draft circular on university training regulations to gather widespread feedback from government agencies, experts, scientists, and higher education institutions.

Students of Hanoi University of Science and Techonogy (Photo: Mai Paạm)

For the first time, the draft framework introduces regulations specifically addressing the integration of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education. The policy states that while AI can be used to improve teaching and learning quality, it must not replace the active role of lecturers or the independent learning capacity of students.

Furthermore, AI applications must ensure transparency, fairness in assessments, personal data protection, intellectual property rights, and academic integrity.

Regulations establish clear boundaries for artificial intelligence and digital education

The draft continues to refine rules governing distance learning, blended learning (combining in-person and remote instruction), digital higher education, digital degrees, and quality assurance metrics within digital environments. These provisions provide a legal foundation for universities to leverage emerging technologies and accelerate digital transformation. Concurrently, they aim to mitigate risks associated with academic fraud, copyright infringement, and the misuse of AI in learning and research.

Flexible credit transfers encourage lifelong learning and modern skill recognition

A key revision in the draft expands the mechanism for recognizing student learning outcomes. Under the new proposal, higher education institutions can evaluate and transfer credits from remote learning programs, as well as from practical skills, knowledge, and experience accumulated through work and prior learning.

Additionally, the draft permits high school students who are exempt from the national graduation exam to register and accumulate university credits early.

These regulatory updates prioritize what learners have actually achieved and proven in terms of competency, moving away from strictly traditional academic pathways. This shift provides students with flexible learning routes, reduces educational time and financial costs, and promotes lifelong learning in an environment where knowledge and skills require constant updates.

Draft higher education reform introduces certificates for partial program completion

One of the key changes proposed in the draft is the expansion of mechanisms for recognizing students’ learning achievements. For the first time, the draft introduces provisions for higher education certificates, which would certify the completion of individual courses or portions of an academic program.

The measure would allow learning outcomes to be recognized at different stages of study, enhancing the accumulation, recognition, and transferability of academic credits across programs. It would also enable students to build their academic credentials progressively based on their needs and circumstances, rather than receiving formal recognition only after completing an entire degree program.

For joint training programs and situations involving changes to educational delivery conditions, the draft adds provisions aimed at ensuring that students’ studies are not disrupted and that their legitimate rights and interests are protected.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan