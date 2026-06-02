Localities ready for 2026 National High School Graduation Examination

On June 2, the Ministry of Education and Training held a nationwide online conference to brief and provide guidance on preparations for organizing the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination.

Sample examination papers designed to remain valid for multiple years

Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son chairs the nationwide online conference on preparations for the organization of the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination on June 2. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Director General of the Quality Management Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, Huynh Van Chuong, only eight days remain before the examination takes place, scheduled for June 10, 11, and 12.

This year, 1,223,776 candidates have registered for the examination, an increase of 61,642 candidates compared with the previous year. Nearly 50,000 examination rooms have been arranged nationwide.

The 2026 National High School Graduation Examination will be organized across 34 provinces and cities following the administrative restructuring, resulting in a significant increase in the number of candidates per locality compared with previous years.

Ho Chi Minh City has nearly 143,000 candidates registered for the examination, an increase of more than 50 percent compared with 2025. Meanwhile, Ninh Binh Province is expected to have around 50,000 candidates, approximately four times the figure recorded in 2025.

Regarding examination paper development, the Ministry of Education and Training has established the Examination Paper Development Council based on a comprehensive question bank and item repository that has been built up over many years and will be used for this year's examination as well as future examinations. The team responsible for preparing the examination papers comprises leading education experts, senior officials, and experienced teachers from across the country.

As of now, the Departments of Education and Training in all 34 provinces and cities have received the examination papers through the secure state courier system. From June 1 to June 10, the examination management systems of the 34 departments will carry out the necessary preparations for the distribution of examination papers to test sites. Accordingly, the printing and reproduction of examination papers have been completed.

Mr. Huynh Van Chuong reaffirmed that this year's examination remains largely unchanged from the 2025 examination and those of previous years, with only minor adjustments. The sample examination papers and test format were first released in October 2023 and have remained unchanged since then. As a result, students have been able to familiarize themselves with the sample papers as early as Grade 10, rather than waiting for new versions to be announced each year as in the past.

“The sample examination papers were published once and are intended to be used for multiple years,” he said.

To ensure the successful organization of the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination in line with the objectives of maintaining stability, reducing pressure and costs, ensuring reliability and integrity, accurately assessing students’ competencies, and providing trustworthy data for higher education and vocational education institutions in their admissions processes, the Ministry of Education and Training has urged local authorities not to be complacent and to continue actively implementing examination preparations according to schedule.

Particular attention should be paid to ensuring the security and safety of examination paper printing and reproduction facilities as well as examination venues; developing contingency plans for potential incidents; and addressing challenges that may arise, especially in newly merged provinces and cities, localities with examination sites in remote or complex areas, and regions that could be affected by unusual natural disasters.

Strengthening measures against high-tech examination fraud

Director General of the Quality Management Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, Huynh Van Chuong, speaks at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

Reporting at the conference, local authorities in Can Tho and An Giang, among others, said that all preparations had been completed and that they were fully ready for the examination.

In An Giang, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy, said that for Phu Quoc Special Zone, where more than 1,000 candidates are expected to sit the examination, the province has put in place comprehensive plans to ensure the safe transportation of examination papers to the island.

Provinces in the northern mountainous region, including Son La, Lao Cai, and Tuyen Quang, also reported that although the scale of the examination has expanded this year, they have completed all necessary preparations and are fully prepared for the examination, including contingency plans to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Hieu, said that this year's examination will be conducted on a large scale, with nearly 143,000 candidates registered to sit the exam.

Of the total, more than 8,000 are independent candidates, who will take the examination at 246 test sites comprising over 6,000 examination rooms. The city has organized training sessions for all examination personnel, involving more than 25,000 civil servants and teachers assigned to examination duties across all test sites.

Among the 246 test sites, 242 were previously used for the Grade 10 entrance examination, ensuring that facilities and infrastructure are well prepared for the upcoming national examination.

Ho Chi Minh City has directed all relevant agencies to devote their full attention to examination preparations. All personnel involved in examination administration are required to undergo training and have a thorough understanding of their specific responsibilities and assignments.

The Department of Education and Training has also coordinated with the city police to provide training for security personnel stationed at examination sites. In addition, the Ministry of Public Security has introduced and provided training on various advanced technological devices that candidates could potentially use, helping examination authorities strengthen measures to prevent and detect high-tech cheating.

Regarding the transportation and distribution of examination papers, Ho Chi Minh City has some examination locations situated as far as 200 kilometers from the city center. The Department of Education and Training has coordinated closely with the police force to arrange secure transportation and ensure that examination papers are delivered to test sites one day in advance.

For Con Dao Special Zone, the department has developed multiple contingency plans for delivering examination papers by air, while also preparing alternative arrangements to ensure the process proceeds smoothly under all circumstances.

According to the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the city is fully prepared for the examination and is determined to successfully fulfill its responsibilities, ensuring that the examination is conducted safely, securely, fairly, and in full compliance with regulations.

Localities join the conference via remote connection points. (Photo: SGGP)

This year, Hanoi has more than 129,000 candidates registered for the examination, an increase of over 5,000 candidates compared with the previous year.

The city has established 222 examination sites with 5,899 examination rooms, while also arranging an additional 276 waiting rooms and 222 backup rooms to support examination operations.

Hanoi has also designated waiting areas for parents and family members accompanying candidates to examination venues.

Drawing lessons from the recent Grade 10 entrance examination, the city has strengthened the accountability and professional capacity of invigilators, particularly in identifying candidates who deliberately attempt to bring technological devices into examination rooms in violation of examination regulations.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh