Border provinces race to finish boarding schools before new academic year

Authorities in the Central Highlands are expediting the construction of multi-level boarding schools in border communes to ensure the facilities are ready for the start of the 2026–2027 academic year.

On June 8, Director Pham Xuan Diep of the Gia Lai Provincial Investment and Construction Project Management Board said authorities are implementing a range of measures to address labor shortages that have slowed progress on seven boarding school projects in border communes across the province.

According to the director, construction has been hampered by a shortage of workers in remote frontier areas. In response, the project investor requested support from the provincial government to mobilize armed forces for construction assistance.

As part of that effort, military and police units have deployed around 420 officers and soldiers to support work at the project sites, helping contractors accelerate progress and meet construction targets.

In neighboring Lam Dong Province, work is also advancing on five multi-level boarding schools in border communes.

At the Thuan An Multi-Level Primary and Lower Secondary Boarding School in Thuan An Commune, more than 200 workers and engineers, supported by heavy equipment, are working continuously to keep the project on track for completion in August 2026.

The project has completed more than 60 percent of its planned workload, with structural framing nearing completion on seven building blocks. Installation of technical systems and construction of supporting infrastructure are being carried out simultaneously.

Construction of the boarding school in Quang Truc Commune has also passed the 50 percent completion mark. Both schools are expected to be completed and put into operation at the beginning of the 2026–2027 academic year.

The new facilities are intended to expand access to education and improve learning conditions for students living in remote border communities.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan