All eight Vietnamese students win medals at 2026 Asian Physics Olympiad

All eight students from Vietnam excellently won medals at the 2026 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO), which was held in Busan, South Korea, on May 17-25, including six silver and two bronze medals.

All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2026 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have brought home medals.

The six silver medals went to Nguyen Nhat Minh, an 11th-grade student of the High School for Gifted Students of Science under the Vietnam National University—Hanoi University of Science (VNU-HUS); Ta Ngoc Minh, a 12th-grade student of the Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted in Bac Ninh Province; Vu Nguyen Nguyen, an 11th-grade student of the Hanoi–Amsterdam High School for the Gifted; Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, a 12th-grade student of the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Ninh Binh Province; Phan Tuan Dung, a 12th-grade student of the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho Province; and Bui Anh Tu, an 11th-grade student of the Bien Hoa High School for the Gifted in Ninh Binh Province.

The two bronze medals were won by Le Duy Khanh and Mai Van Khanh, 11th graders of the Lam Son High School for Gifted in Thanh Hoa Province.

The 2026 Asian Physics Olympiad drew the participation of 28 delegations from 27 countries and territories, with a total of 209 contestants. The competition is regarded as one of the most highly competitive regional Olympiads, bringing together many of the strongest Physics teams across the Asia-Pacific region.

With these achievements, Vietnam ranked among the top eight highest-performing delegations and was one of the only five teams whose contestants all won medals, alongside South Korea, China, Taiwan (China), and Russia.

According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training, five out of the eight members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 2026 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) were 11th-grade students. This result not only reflects the team’s strong performance at APhO 2026 but also opens up promising prospects for the 2026 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) while affirming that Vietnam is nurturing a highly potential next generation for future APhO and IPhO competitions in 2027 and beyond.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh