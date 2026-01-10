Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP presents Vietnam maps to Cao Bang for President Ho Chi Minh commemoration

SGGP

A leader of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper last night presented maps of Vietnam to Cao Bang Province at a program commemorating the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's return to Vietnam (January 28, 1941–2026).

9-4852-9859.jpg
The art program commemorating the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s return to Vietnam to lead the revolution (January 28, 1941 – January 28, 2026) (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

The People's Committee of Cao Bang Province, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, hosted the art program to commemorate the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s return to Vietnam to lead the revolution (January 28, 1941 – January 28, 2026). The event took place last night, January 9, at the Ho Chi Minh Monument area in Thuc Phan Ward.

At the program, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, presented 50 large-scale maps of Vietnam’s provincial administrative units and 56 large-scale maps of Cao Bang Province to the Provincial Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the province and various provincial departments and agencies.

3-3538-3333.jpg
Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong (R), Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, presented 50 large-scale maps of Vietnam’s provincial administrative units and 56 maps of Cao Bang Province to Cao Bang Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Receiving the maps from SGGP Newspaper, Mr. Le Hai Hoa, Deputy Secretary of the Cao Bang Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Bang Province, thanked SGGP Newspaper for its support in presenting maps of Vietnam and Cao Bang Province to the Party, government and people of the province.

4-9870-292.jpg
Mr. Le Hai Hoa, Deputy Secretary of the Cao Bang Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Bang Province, receives the map from SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Recently, after the National Assembly passed the resolution on reorganizing provincial administrative units, SGGP Newspaper collaborated with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to access the national geospatial base dataset at a scale of 1:4,500,000 for editing and publishing the Vietnam provincial administrative map.

Subsequently, SGGP Newspaper partnered with sponsors to print and distribute 100,000 maps to readers and 168 wards, communes, and special zones in Ho Chi Minh City. Expanding the program further, SGGP Newspaper collaborated with Agribank to launch the “Presenting Maps of the Country – Proud National Heritage” initiative, featuring the slogan “Map in Hand – Homeland in Heart.” The initiative aimed to donate maps to 34 provinces and cities, as well as to readers nationwide. Following Ho Chi Minh City, Gia Lai and Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang is the province to receive maps from SGGP Newspaper on this occasion.

>>>Below are some photos from the ceremony.

z7414792565062-eace661dbab8432cef24c46cad2a4565-2830-3461.jpg
z7414792563686-a768fd7831094b9c6070b759c738b7d4-673-1564.jpg
z7414792558012-b61d67eb5bc2340e63675b068a5b4769-2557-9305.jpg
z7414792568929-4b8dae79962f8d6e697db558759ec47f-294-8637.jpg
1-2921-1031.jpg
2-4776-5760.jpg
Related News
By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's return to Vietnam Vietnam maps Cao Bang Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn