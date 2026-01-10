SGGP presents Vietnam maps to Cao Bang for President Ho Chi Minh commemoration

A leader of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper last night presented maps of Vietnam to Cao Bang Province at a program commemorating the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's return to Vietnam (January 28, 1941–2026).

The art program commemorating the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s return to Vietnam to lead the revolution (January 28, 1941 – January 28, 2026) (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

The People's Committee of Cao Bang Province, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, hosted the art program to commemorate the 85th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s return to Vietnam to lead the revolution (January 28, 1941 – January 28, 2026). The event took place last night, January 9, at the Ho Chi Minh Monument area in Thuc Phan Ward.

At the program, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, presented 50 large-scale maps of Vietnam’s provincial administrative units and 56 large-scale maps of Cao Bang Province to the Provincial Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the province and various provincial departments and agencies.

Receiving the maps from SGGP Newspaper, Mr. Le Hai Hoa, Deputy Secretary of the Cao Bang Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Bang Province, thanked SGGP Newspaper for its support in presenting maps of Vietnam and Cao Bang Province to the Party, government and people of the province.

Mr. Le Hai Hoa, Deputy Secretary of the Cao Bang Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Bang Province, receives the map from SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Recently, after the National Assembly passed the resolution on reorganizing provincial administrative units, SGGP Newspaper collaborated with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping, and Geographic Information under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to access the national geospatial base dataset at a scale of 1:4,500,000 for editing and publishing the Vietnam provincial administrative map.

Subsequently, SGGP Newspaper partnered with sponsors to print and distribute 100,000 maps to readers and 168 wards, communes, and special zones in Ho Chi Minh City. Expanding the program further, SGGP Newspaper collaborated with Agribank to launch the “Presenting Maps of the Country – Proud National Heritage” initiative, featuring the slogan “Map in Hand – Homeland in Heart.” The initiative aimed to donate maps to 34 provinces and cities, as well as to readers nationwide. Following Ho Chi Minh City, Gia Lai and Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang is the province to receive maps from SGGP Newspaper on this occasion.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong