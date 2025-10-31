Several roads in Ha Tinh experience severe landslides

Due to the prolonged heavy rainfall, some roads in Ha Tinh have suffered significant landslides, causing water to flood into many households in the southern regions of the province.

This morning, the leadership of the Ky Khang Border Guard Station - part of the Ha Tinh Provincial Border Guard Command - reported that the heavy rain has led to hundreds of cubic meters of soil and rock sliding down from the mountainside, spilling onto the coastal road connecting Ky Khang Commune and Hai Ninh Ward, extending approximately 30 meters. This incident has completely severed the transportation route through this area, rendering vehicles unable to pass.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Ky Khang Border Guard, in collaboration with local authorities and relevant forces, swiftly established barriers and warning signs at both ends of the incident area, stationed personnel to prohibit the passage of individuals and vehicles to ensure safety. Concurrently, they mobilized manpower and equipment to commence the excavation of earth and rocks to restore the route as soon as possible.

The route connecting the North-South Expressway to National Highway 1, passing through Ky Anh Commune, has experienced a landslide, resulting in hundreds of cubic meters of earth and rock cascading down and blocking the road, thereby preventing people and vehicles from traveling.

This morning, due to prolonged heavy rainfall combined with rapidly rising tides, many households in Ha Tinh experienced flooding. In certain residential areas located in low-lying regions, along rivers and streams in the communes and wards of Song Tri, Hoanh Son, Vung Ang, Hai Ninh, and Cam Due, water has inundated homes, with several roads submerged to depths ranging from 0.3 to nearly 1 meter. In response to the complex developments of the flooding, local authorities, along with police and military forces, swiftly assisted residents in high-risk flood areas by evacuating them to safe locations; they also helped move and elevate furniture and belongings to prevent further damage.

Due to prolonged heavy rainfall combined with rapidly rising tides, many households in Ha Tinh experienced flooding. In certain residential areas located in low-lying regions, along rivers and streams in the communes and wards of Song Tri, Hoanh Son, Vung Ang, Hai Ninh, and Cam Due, water has inundated homes, with several roads submerged to depths ranging from 0.3 to nearly 1 meter. In response to the complex developments of the flooding, local authorities, along with police and military forces, swiftly assisted residents in high-risk flood areas by evacuating them to safe locations; they also helped move and elevate furniture and belongings to prevent water damage.

Also in this morning, 51 out of 676 educational institutions in Ha Tinh Province, with 36,768 students in 1,022 classes, had suspended classes due to the impact of the flooding.

In related news, Chairman Vu Duc Nhuan of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province's Son Dien Commune this morning said that after many hours of efforts to overcome the consequences of the landslide, National Highway 28 through Gia Bac Pass has been basically cleared, people and vehicles can pass.

According to the People's Committee of Son Dien Commune, the risk of landslides is still high due to heavy rain and there are currently at least 4 landslides and cracks on the downhill section of the road. However, the risk of landslides is very high. At the scene, the road surface of National Highway 28 has some sections with long cracks; the structure is no longer guaranteed.

The cracks on National Route 28, particularly in the section passing through Gia Bac Pass, continue to pose significant safety risks, prompting the local authority to set up warning tape.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan