Dai Ninh, Song Pha passes reopened after prolonged landslide blockages

The Dai Ninh and Song Pha passes have reopened after severe landslides cut off traffic, but authorities urge caution as debris clearance continues.

Dai Ninh Pass (along National Highway 28B in Lam Dong Province) and Song Pha Pass (on National Highway 27 linking Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces) have been largely reopened after extended closures caused by severe landslides.

Dai Ninh Pass is reopened after extensive restoration efforts.

The Lam Dong Provincial Traffic Police Division and the Khanh Hoa Department of Construction confirmed that both routes had been cleared for basic traffic flow following days of disruption on the morning of October 28.

Earlier, on the afternoon of October 27, thousands of cubic meters of soil and rock had collapsed onto sections Km45+300 and Km50+300 of National Highway 28B through Dai Ninh Pass in Phan Son Commune (Lam Dong Province), completely cutting off traffic. In response, the Lam Dong traffic police, Project Management Unit No.5 (under the Department for Roads of Vietnam), and local authorities mobilized about 100 personnel and machinery to clear the debris.

Landslides hit Dai Ninh Pass on the afternoon of October 27.

By early morning on October 28, part of the blocked route had been reopened, allowing vehicles to pass temporarily. However, given the large volume of debris, authorities said full restoration would take more time.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phu, Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Construction, reported that cleanup efforts were also underway along Song Pha Pass (also known as Ngoan Muc Pass) on National Highway 27, which runs through Lam Son Commune, Khanh Hoa Province.

Efforts are underway to clear landslides on Song Pha Pass.

Heavy rain on the night of October 27 triggered multiple landslides along the pass in both Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa. Due to ongoing rain and darkness, access to the affected areas was difficult, and crews worked under challenging conditions. By October 28, the road had been mostly restored, although some sections remained limited to single-lane traffic.

Traffic resumes on Song Pha Pass, but authorities urge caution for safety.

Mr. Dinh Van Tri, Chairman of the Lam Son Commune People’s Committee, warned motorists to stay alert for possible landslides when traveling through the area. The commune has mobilized local forces to coordinate with Lam Dong authorities in regulating traffic and maintaining on-site monitoring.

By Nguyen Tien, Hieu Giang – Translated by Thuy Doan