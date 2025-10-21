Da Nang evacuates 8 households from landslide risk zone overnight

Authorities in Da Nang City’s Tra Linh Commune swiftly relocated residents to safety late at night after discovering a landslide threat on a nearby mountainside.

Visible crack is approximately 50 meters long

Chairman Trinh Minh Hai of the People’s Committee of Tra Linh Commune reported that local authorities mobilized forces to evacuate households living on a mountainside at risk of landslides to safe shelters overnight.

At around 7 p.m. yesterday evening, commune officials identified a potentially unstable slope in Kon Pin Hamlet of Tra Linh Commune where 29 households currently reside.

Immediately after the discovery, the Commune Civil Defense Command conducted an on-site inspection and assessed the danger level of the area.

Local authority helps evacuate residents to safer shelters

“The crack is approximately 50 meters long and located just a few dozen meters from residential homes, posing a direct threat to households living below,” Chairman Trinh Minh Hai said. “The People’s Committee instructed local forces, in coordination with residents, to evacuate eight households comprising 34 people along with their belongings and essential items to a safe shelter overnight. The remaining 21 households have also been encouraged to move to safer locations.”

Currently, the Tra Linh Commune People’s Committee is maintaining a 24/7 monitoring force to keep track of weather conditions and observe the landslide area, ensuring timely response to any further developments.

By Nguyen Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan