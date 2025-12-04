Vietnam People's Army must stay steadfast in five pillars in new context

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the Central Military Commission’s 15th meeting in Hanoi on December 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam has outlined five major pillars that the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) must remain steadfast to in order to be fully prepared for the new phase of development.

Addressing the Central Military Commission’s 15th meeting in Hanoi on December 4, the Party chief, who is also secretary of the commission, emphasized that the VPA must ensure steadfast political mettle, steadfast discipline, steadfast technology, steadfast military art, and steadfast troop welfare.

He urged all officers and soldiers to adopt this motto as a guiding principle for daily practice, serving as the benchmark for building the military in the new situation.

General Secretary To Lam affirmed that the military had successfully completed its military, defense, and Party-building tasks in 2025, with many assignments executed exceptionally well.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

He noted that 2026 holds strategic significance as it marks the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, including the policy of building a modern military and an all-people national defense system. The year will also see the organization of elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure. The theme for the year will be "Determined to research and produce advanced, modern weapons and equipment," reflecting the Central Military Commission’s commitment to turning resolutions into concrete actions.

The Party Chief urged the commission and the Ministry of National Defence to fully understand and effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and key strategic resolutions of the Politburo. He emphasized the importance of the military leading by example in enforcing Party guidelines and policies.

He called for enhanced efforts in strategic research and forecasting, advising the Party and State on appropriate measures to address emerging situations proactively. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of proposing necessary resolutions, directives, laws, and projects related to military and defense matters. Strengthening the all-people defense posture and improving coordination between the Ministry of National Defense and other ministries, sectors, and localities were also prioritized.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The commission and the ministry must effectively carry out the Party’s ideological work in the military, ensuring absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, the State, and the people; and maintain high readiness for combat, disaster response, search and rescue, and overcoming natural disasters and war consequences.

General Secretary To Lam called for ongoing efforts to build a compact, strong, and modern military; improve training quality; accelerate scientific and technological innovation and digital transformation; and enhance logistics and technical support. He underscored the importance of improving living conditions for soldiers.

He also highlighted the need to expand international integration and defense diplomacy, maintain strategic balance in relations with major partners, preserve a peaceful, stable environment, and actively participate in UN peacekeeping, humanitarian support, and disaster relief.

Regarding Party building in the military, the Party leader requested strict implementation of personnel regulations issued by the Politburo, effective talent attraction policies, and the development of a capable, modern officer corps. He urged the entire army to contribute actively to preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.

Minister of National Defence​​ General Phan Van Giang speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam and officials at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

