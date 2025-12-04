National

Phase 1 of Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway set for Feb 2026 opening

The Chairman of the An Giang Province People’s Committee yesterday inspected the construction progress of Component Project 1 of the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway for Phase 1.

According to the An Giang Provincial Project Management Unit, total project progress has reached 66.47 percent, slightly exceeding the contractual target by 0.09 percent, with completed work valued at VND5,577 billion (US$211 million).

0v1a5515-507-5768.jpg
An Giang Province People's Committee Chairman Ho Van Mung (second from right) inspects the construction progress of the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway Phase 1.

Contractors are now accelerating asphalt paving, aiming to complete about 25 kilometers of asphalt surface by December 19, 2025. The 32.014- kilometer long section is expected to reach completion of the crushed-stone roadbed stage to permit traffic flow on the route.

The Chairman of An Giang Provincial People’s Committee requested contractors to continue working with a determined, urgent spirit; and deploying additional equipment, machinery and manpower to ensure the schedule is met as planned.

3943680235006930148-1039-8293.jpg
Contractors are striving to complete about 25 kilometers of asphalt pavement by December 19, 2025.

Regarding interchanges and the smart operation center for the project, the provincial chairman has instructed the project management unit and the Provincial Department of Construction to quickly complete required items and prepare for the inauguration ceremony, expected on February 19, 2026.

Also on the same day, Dong Nai Province People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Ut inspected traffic safety, maintenance and repairs on National Highway 51, as well as key connecting interchanges.

3213123_twan.jpg
Slow traffic on National Route 51

To ensure safety, the provincial Department of Construction will begin repairing severely damaged sections with about 17.4 kilometers in length in December 2025, with basic completion targeted before the Lunar New Year. Early 2026 will see repairs on another 20 kilometers of damaged roadway.

By Nam Khoi, Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

