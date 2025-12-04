Khanh Hoa’s vine and apple hub ravaged by historic floods

Once lush and vibrant, the orchards of Khanh Hoa now lie in ruin after the historic floods that swept through the lower Cai Phan Rang River basin.

Across the region, gray mud still clings to collapsed greenhouses, withered fruit trees, and broken trellises - a stark reminder of the destruction left behind.

A vine orchard of Khanh Hoa now lies in ruin ( Photo: nongnghiepmoitruong.vn)

In Phuoc Loi Hamlet in Ninh Phuoc Commune, 50-year-old grower Nguyen Van Cang trudges through hardened mud, spraying pesticides in a futile effort to save what remains of his 1,200-square-meter vineyard. Looking at the shriveled grapes scattered across the ground, he shakes his head. “If the flood hadn’t submerged everything under nearly four meters of water for days, I would have harvested over a ton of grapes,” he says. “Now, the season’s profit which is worth tens of millions of Vietnamese dong is gone.”

Nearby, 61-year-old farmer Tran Van Chien’s garden is in even worse shape. His 1,200-square-meter apple orchard was ready for harvest when the floodwaters struck, crushing the fruit and uprooting a 1,000-square-meter vineyard. He recalled that when the water receded, he went to the field but couldn’t bear to stay. Despite days of effort, his family has been unable to revive the crops. Rebuilding will cost tens of millions of Vietnamese dong which is an overwhelming burden.

About a kilometer away in Phuoc Khanh Hamlet, farmer Nguyen Quang Hao carefully inspects each tree in his 1,600-square-meter apple garden. The fruit has turned dark and the leaves yellow from mud and stagnant water. Fallen trellises and debris clog the pathways. “We’ve been cutting branches, washing leaves, trying to save whatever we can,” he says. “But to start again next year, we’ll need tens or even hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong and who knows when the next flood will come.”

A once-thriving apple orchard of Khanh Hoa now stands devastated (Photo: nongnghiepmoitruong.vn)

According to Chairman Quang Thuc Doan of the Ninh Phuoc Commune People’s Committee, not only grapes and apples but also seedlings, irrigation systems, greenhouses, and trellis structures have suffered severe damage. Local authorities are reviewing losses to propose provincial assistance for recovery.

The southern area of Khanh Hoa is Vietnam’s largest grape-growing region, with over 1,000 hectares producing 26,000 tons annually. Nearly 300 hectares of vineyards have been damaged by the floods, especially in Ninh Phuoc, Phuoc Hau, Phuoc Dinh, and Vinh Hai.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment reported that nearly 19,000 hectares of crops were affected. To help farmers resume production, the department has directed local agencies to drain flooded fields, clean and restore soil, and prepare for the 2025–2026 winter-spring planting season.

Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia, led a delegation to visit and deliver aid to Khanh Hoa Province yesterday following the historic floods. National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh attended and chaired the meeting, where the delegation presented gifts and financial support to help local authorities and residents recover. On behalf of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh also handed over VND5 billion in relief funding to the province.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan