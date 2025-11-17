National

Landslide at Khanh Le Pass kills six, injures several

SGGPO

A severe landslide at Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C connecting Nha Trang and Da Lat struck a passenger bus, leaving six dead and others injured.

On the morning of November 17, Chairwoman of Nam Khanh Vinh Commune People’s Committee, Khanh Hoa Province Le Thi Kim Hoa reported that a bus traveling the Da Lat – Quang Ngai route was struck by falling rocks at km45 on National Highway 27C's section through the commune.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on November 16, killing six passengers on the site and leaving several others trapped. The bus carried 32 people in total, including 29 passengers and three staff members.

13 injured victims were taken to Khanh Hoa General Hospital for treatment.

Heavy rain and ongoing landslides made access to the site difficult. Rescue teams have been cutting the bus, clearing rocks and taking victims for medical care.

Preliminary reports indicated that at the time of the accident, it was raining heavily, and multiple landslide points had appeared along Khanh Le Pass.

Below are some photos at the site.

Landslide at Khanh Son Pass buries three workers

On the evening of November 16, heavy rain caused a section of the mountainside near Khanh Son Pass in Cam An Commune to collapse.

The landslide struck a temporary work camp with ten laborers; seven escaped, while three were buried.

Two victims have been found, including one who died, and one was taken to Khanh Hoa General Hospital.

Rescue teams continue searching for the remaining person and clearing debris to reopen the road.

Initial reports indicate that the workers were hired by a protective forest management unit to clear trees. Authorities had previously set up roadblocks and issued warnings about landslide risks.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

