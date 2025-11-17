Landslide at Khanh Le Pass kills six, injures several

A severe landslide at Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C connecting Nha Trang and Da Lat struck a passenger bus, leaving six dead and others injured.

On the morning of November 17, Chairwoman of Nam Khanh Vinh Commune People’s Committee, Khanh Hoa Province Le Thi Kim Hoa reported that a bus traveling the Da Lat – Quang Ngai route was struck by falling rocks at km45 on National Highway 27C's section through the commune.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on November 16, killing six passengers on the site and leaving several others trapped. The bus carried 32 people in total, including 29 passengers and three staff members.

13 injured victims were taken to Khanh Hoa General Hospital for treatment.

Heavy rain and ongoing landslides made access to the site difficult. Rescue teams have been cutting the bus, clearing rocks and taking victims for medical care.

Preliminary reports indicated that at the time of the accident, it was raining heavily, and multiple landslide points had appeared along Khanh Le Pass.

>>>Below are some photos at the site.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong