Civil servants granted official housing under new 10–30 km commute policy

Civil servants are eligible for state housing if the workplace is 10–30 km away

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed Decision No. 45/2025/QD-TTg issued by the Prime Minister, defining eligibility for renting official housing in provinces undergoing administrative unit restructuring.

According to the decision, those eligible to rent official housing include individuals who do not own a home, or who own one (including social housing) located at least 10 kilometers away from their workplace in mountainous, remote, or economically disadvantaged areas, border regions, or islands and at least 30 kilometers away in other areas.

The decision also specifies standards for the size and interior furnishings of official housing. The maximum budget allocated for furnishing each unit is set at VND120 million (US$4,550). The Ministry of Construction is responsible for guiding, inspecting, and urging localities across the country to implement this decision.

Provincial and municipal People’s Committees are required to allocate local budget funds for the construction, renovation, and furnishing of official housing; to manage and lease these residences appropriately; and to convert surplus housing into official residences in accordance with housing laws and local conditions.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan