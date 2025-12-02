Prime Minister urges speedy preparation for transport project ceremonies

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an urgent directive instructing relevant ministries, agencies, and units to swiftly prepare for the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies of major projects scheduled for December 19.

Construction of the Hoa Lien – Tuy Loan Expressway Project

It aims to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

As of now, the Ministry of Construction has received reports from 10 ministries and 32 localities, though some ministries and agencies have submitted reports without registering any projects for inauguration or groundbreaking.

This is a major political event that reviews the five-year (2021–2025) implementation of the strategic breakthroughs aimed at developing modern, synchronized infrastructure in line with the resolutions of the 13th Party Congress. It underscores the socio-economic achievements attained to date and helps build momentum for the next stage of national development, marking a significant political milestone for the country and celebrating the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Therefore, the Prime Minister has instructed ministries, agencies, and local authorities to conduct thorough reviews and continue registering additional projects for inauguration or groundbreaking. He also requested them to examine all required procedures and conditions in accordance with regulations, ensuring that the projects meet criteria on scale and significance, and submit the information to the Ministry of Construction no later than December 10.

The Ministry of Construction is tasked with reviewing the list of projects to ensure they meet the requirements for inauguration or groundbreaking ceremonies, including clarifying the number of projects ready for inauguration and those set for groundbreaking that satisfy criteria on scale and significance. Ministries, agencies, and local authorities are to prepare all necessary logistical and technical conditions for organizing these ceremonies.

According to the Ministry of Construction, as of November 30, a total of 232 projects submitted by ministries, localities, corporations, and state-owned groups across 34 provinces and cities have been deemed eligible for inauguration or groundbreaking. Of these, 149 projects are slated for groundbreaking and 83 for inauguration. The combined investment capital for these projects amounts to VND1,123.7 trillion (US$42.6 billion).

The Ministry of Construction has proposed establishing 79 broadcast hubs for live and online coverage at major, high-significance project sites, which will also be connected to other projects within relevant ministries, agencies, and localities. Among these 79 hubs, 34 are expected to host leaders of the Party, the State, the National Assembly, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, as well as government leaders, ministers, and heads of ministerial-level agencies, who will attend and provide directives.

In addition to these 79 hubs, other event locations will be equipped with screens to follow the live program on the VTV1 channel and will simultaneously conduct the inauguration or groundbreaking ceremonies in coordination with the main hub.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh