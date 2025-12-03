Lam Dong temporarily closes Song Pha Pass following landslide

After the landslide on the afternoon of December 2, Lam Dong Province’s authorities temporarily halted traffic on National Highway 27 in the direction from Lam Dong to Khanh Hoa Province via Song Pha Pass as a safety precaution.

Provincial traffic police in Lam Dong have set up checkpoints to bar all vehicles from traveling down Song Pha Pass. (Photo: SGGP)

Caught off guard by the sudden disruption, vehicles were forced to wait at the upper approach to Song Pha Pass (also known as Ngoan Muc Pass) for further updates from officials.

On the afternoon of December 2, Mr. Doan Van Hung, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lam Son Commune in Khanh Hoa Province, confirmed that a landslide had occurred on Song Pha Pass, along the section of National Highway 27 running through the commune.

Earlier the same day, heavy rainfall swept across Lam Son Commune. On Song Pha Pass, soil and rocks slid from the uphill talus slope and spilled onto the roadway. At the time of the incident, numerous residents and vehicles were traveling through the area.

Upon receiving reports, local authorities swiftly dispatched personnel to the scene, set up checkpoints, and temporarily halted traffic to ensure public safety while cleanup operations were underway.

Khanh Hoa provincial police have also established roadblocks at the base of Song Pha Pass, preventing vehicles from ascending the mountain pass. (Photo: SGGP)

Song Pha Pass connects Da Lat with Phan Rang. The route winds through rugged mountainous terrain, with steep talus slopes in many sections and a high risk of landslides during the rainy season.

In mid-November 2025, the pass suffered severe landslides across several talus slopes, prompting authorities to temporarily close the route to ensure public safety. Landslides have since continued to recur, leaving safety risks at a critical level.

Currently, Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces are primarily linked by National Highway 27C through Khanh Le Pass and National Highway 27 via Song Pha Pass. During the November 2025 floods, dozens of landslides were recorded along Khanh Le Pass; authorities are still working to clear the route and have not set a date for reopening it to traffic.

Landslide debris from the uphill slope spilled onto the roadway of Song Pha Pass on the afternoon of December 2.

Also on the afternoon of December 2, heavy rainfall caused localized flooding along a section of National Highway 27 passing through D’ran Commune in Lam Dong Province, leaving many vehicles unable to move.

According to on-site observations, the heavy downpour, which lasted for about two hours, sent upstream water surging over National Highway 27, flooding the roadway to depths of 0.3 to 0.5 meters. Several sections saw fast-moving currents, making it impossible for motorbikes and low-clearance vehicles to pass.

The inundated stretch spanned roughly 500 meters, disrupting traffic in the area. Many residents and travelers sought temporary shelter in nearby homes along the roadside, unwilling to risk crossing the swift, rising waters.

As soon as the situation became clear, local authorities deployed personnel to both ends of the affected section, restricting vehicle movement to ensure public safety. By around 4:45 p.m. the same day, floodwaters on National Highway 27 had yet to show any signs of receding.

Just weeks earlier, in November 2025, D’ran Commune had also been hit by heavy rains. Flooding caused extensive property damage in the area, with total losses estimated at roughly VND440 billion (US$16.6 million).

Authorities on the scene have restricted access to the area due to deep flooding. (Photo: SGGP)

Rushing floodwaters sweeps across National Highway 27 in D’ran Commune, Lam Dong province.

By Hieu Giang, Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh