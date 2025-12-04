Cause of undersea cable rupture under scrutiny

Power utility workers restring lines to repair the 110kV Ha Tien–Phu Quoc undersea cable.

The Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee has requested the provincial Department of Construction to direct the contractor to clarify the responsibilities of all individuals and organizations involved in the recent undersea cable rupture, and to recommend strict sanctions.

The incident concerns the 110kV Ha Tien–Phu Quoc undersea transmission line, whose failure triggered a widespread blackout across Phu Quoc. At midday on December 4, leaders of An Giang Power Company reported that repair crews were racing to complete towers No.2, 3, and 4; string conductors from tower No.1 to No.4, including the fiber-optic line; scrape semiconducting layers; and finish jointing the underground cable.

“Conditions at the site remain challenging due to tidal surges and persistent rain. Nevertheless, our teams are working around the clock and are determined to restore power by December 5,” the company’s leadership said, adding that electricity supply has been largely restored to most residents on Phu Quoc.

However, intermittent grid shutdowns are still required, leaving around 6,100 customers affected and relying on alternating use of grid power and generators.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong, the outage occurred at 1:15 p.m. on November 29, when the 110kV Ha Tien–Phu Quoc undersea cable supplying the Phu Quoc 110kV substation malfunctioned. The failure caused power loss across Duong Dong, Cua Can, Cua Duong, Ham Ninh, and the entire northern part of the island, affecting more than 30,000 households.

Power company crews work on-site to restore the damaged 110kV Ha Tien–Phu Quoc undersea transmission line.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thong Nhat, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, investigators found that the cause was steel pile driving conducted by Thuan Thanh KG Construction Design Consulting Co. Ltd., a subcontractor of Thai Son Trading, Investment and Construction JSC. The work, part of the coastal arterial road project leading into central Ha Tien, was being carried out 300–400 meters offshore—within the safety corridor of the undersea cable.

The Southern Maritime Safety Corporation had earlier issued warnings designating the area as an undersea cable work zone, instructing vessels not to anchor, drag anchors, or deploy fishing nets within a 500-meter corridor on either side of the cable route.

High-capacity generators are deployed to supply electricity to households in blackout-affected areas of Phu Quoc.

The Ha Tien coastal road project has a total investment of VND1.4 trillion and is managed by the Department of Construction, with a consortium of five contractors. Thuan Thanh KG is a formally contracted subcontractor.

Calling the incident “serious,” Chairman Ho Van Mung ordered all relevant agencies to accelerate repairs and shorten restoration time. He also directed the Department of Construction to identify all responsible parties and propose strict penalties. If criminal violations are detected, authorities must transfer the case to the police for investigation.

The 57-kilometer Ha Tien–Phu Quoc undersea cable, operational since 2014 with an investment of more than VND2.3 trillion, supplies over 70 percent of electricity demand on Phu Quoc.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Thuy Doan