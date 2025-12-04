Legislature reviews performance reports of State President, Government

The 15th National Assembly is discussing the performance reports for the 2021–2026 term of the State President and the Government.

The 15th National Assembly (NA) is discussing the performance reports for the 2021–2026 term of the State President and the Government, along with the draft performance report for the 15th term of the NA on Thursday, part of the ongoing 10th session.

A plenary discussion at the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Legislators will also look into the performance reports for the 15th term of the NA Standing Committee, Council for Ethnic Affairs, and committees, and that of the State Audit Office.

The performance reports for the 2021–2026 term of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuracy are also scheduled to be put on the table.

The President's report noted that during the 2021-2026 term, the President has closely coordinated with agencies of the political system, striving to effectively carry out the duties and powers as prescribed by the Constitution, laws, and tasks assigned by the Party.

The President signed the order announcing the NA resolution that amends and supplements several articles of the 2013 Constitution, creating an important constitutional basis for the streamlining of the political apparatus; and signed the orders announcing 99 laws and seven ordinances, helping resolve difficulties and obstacles related to the legal system, and unlock resources for national development.

The report also highlighted the President's consistent attention to all aspects of the country, especially people's life quality, fulfillment of the roles of Chair of the National Defence and Security Council and Commander-in-Chief of the People's Armed Forces, as well as proactive, flexible, and fruitful external activities.

The Government's performance report noted that during the 2021–2026 term, the Government and the Prime Minister have excellently completed eight tasks assigned by the Constitution.

Regarding policy and law building, the Government organised 45 specialised sessions on lawmaking; submitted to the National Assembly a resolution on several special mechanisms and policies for creating breakthroughs in law making and enforcement; approved 180 laws, ordinances, and resolutions – the highest number ever; and issued 1,400 resolutions and 820 decrees.

In the governance of socio-economic, cultural, and environmental issues, national defence, security, and foreign affairs, many remarkable achievements have been obtained, including stable macroeconomic conditions, high growth; flexible adaptation and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic; and social security and the people's living conditions always given the top priority.

In line with the direction of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, the Government and the Prime Minister have focused on decisively implementing the restructuring of the political system's apparatus, organising the Government in a streamlined and scientific manner, ending the historical mission of the district level, and reorganising local administration into two levels in a lean, strong, efficient, and effective manner. To date, the administration apparatus from the central level to the grassroots has gradually become orderly, serving the people better and receiving high praise from the public, according to the report.

In the afternoon sitting, the NA will continue considering the performance reports. After listening to the proposals and the verification reports on the draft Law on Specialised Courts at the International Financial Center and the draft NA resolution on mechanisms and policies for national energy development for 2026–2030, the legislative body will discuss these topics in groups.

VIetnamplus