North–South trains remain out of service due to railway damage after floods

Railway Transport Joint Stock Company yesterday announced that several trains on the North–South route remain suspended as repair work continues at severely damaged sections in the South Central region following recent storms, heavy rainfall.

Hundreds of workers and engineers are mobilized to restore the North–South railway line. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the railway sector has suspended the SE6/SE5 train pair departing from Saigon Station and Hanoi Station from December 2 through December 10. The SE22/SE21 train pair departing from Saigon Station and Da Nang Station will also be halted on December 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, and 10.

Passengers holding tickets for affected services may request refunds online via the railway’s e-ticketing portal or directly at station counters, with all fees waived.

Railway Transport Joint Stock Company added that the historic floods in the South Central region caused extensive damage to rail infrastructure along the Dieu Tri–Nha Trang section. Although services resumed after an eight-day shutdown, numerous severely damaged locations still require further repairs, and several sections remain subject to slow-speed operations, significantly limiting overall rail capacity.

From November 17 to December 1, a total of 105 passenger trains and 65 freight trains were forced to cease operations, resulting in an estimated loss of nearly VND50 billion (approximately US$2.1 million). Approximately 39,000 tickets worth around VND24 billion have been refunded to passengers.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

