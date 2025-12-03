National

Construction begins on new homes for flood-affected families in Lam Dong

Lam Dong Province has launched a major recovery campaign to rebuild homes and restore hope for families devastated by recent floods.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh attends the launch of a campaign to repair houses for families whose homes were damaged or collapsed due to natural disasters in Lam Dong Province.

Today, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh attended the launch ceremony of the “Quang Trung Campaign” - a major initiative to build and repair homes for families whose houses were damaged or destroyed by recent natural disasters in Lam Dong Province.

At the ceremony, four households in Quang Lac Hamlet of D’ran Commune received support to rebuild their homes. These families suffered the most severe housing losses during the floods that struck in November 2025.

Speaking on behalf of the supported households, resident Tran Van Phu expressed his deep gratitude saying that this assistance means so much to them, it helps all families regain stability and hope after such difficult times.

The recent floods left 229 homes damaged across Lam Dong Province, including 23 houses completely destroyed that must be rebuilt and 206 homes requiring major repairs. The province aims to complete repairs by December 20, 2025, and reconstruction of new houses by January 15, 2026.

One household’s home is entirely destroyed in the recent floods.

During his working session with provincial leaders, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh commended Lam Dong Province for its swift and proactive disaster recovery efforts. He emphasized the essential priorities of supporting flood-affected residents with housing, food, and clothing to help them rebuild daily life, while also ensuring that every child continues schooling due to hardship.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh speaks at his working session with provincial leaders

On infrastructure and production recovery, he directed Lam Dong authorities to continue environmental cleanup, land restoration, and agricultural assistance, including the provision of seeds, livestock, fertilizers, and labor support to help residents resume farming and livelihoods as soon as possible.

Lam Dong Province aims to complete repairs for damaged houses by December 20 and finish construction of new homes for collapsed households by January 15, 2026.
By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan

