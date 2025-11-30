National

Mimosa Pass reopens after over 10 days of closure due to severe landslides

Mimosa Pass in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, reopened after more than 10 days of closure due to severe landslides at 6:00 p.m. on November 30.

Mimosa Pass completes bypass at landslide site. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of November 30, the severely damaged section of National Highway 20 passing through Mimosa Pass was completed with asphalt paving and road markings. From 6:00 p.m. that day, all vehicles and pedestrians were allowed to resume travel on the Mimosa Pass route.

At the site, workers completed the main tasks to address the landslide area, including creating a temporary bypass along the mountain base, reinforcing the roadbed, and paving an 8-meter-wide asphalt surface, meeting the standard for two separate traffic lanes.

They also finished installing metal guardrails and painting road markings to guide vehicles for safe and regular traffic flow.

In the long term, the Ministry of Construction has tasked relevant units with reviewing and assessing the extent of the damage, proposing repair solutions, and advising on the allocation of funds for restoration efforts.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, on the night of November 19, heavy rainfall triggered severe landslides, completely cutting off National Highway 20. Subsequently, D’ran Pass, Prenn Pass, and Mimosa Pass all experienced landslides, rendering the entire routes impassable.

From 6:00 p.m. on November 30, all vehicles and pedestrians were allowed to resume travel on the Mimosa Pass route. (Photo: SGGP)
After completing the upgrades, the working teams begin clearing machinery from the site. (Photo: SGGP)
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

