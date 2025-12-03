Phuoc Dinh Commune expands resettlement plan for Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Project

The People’s Committee in Khanh Hoa Province’s Phuoc Dinh Commune has approved a revised resettlement plan for the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project.

The planned location of the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project

The People’s Committee of Phuoc Dinh Commune has approved adjustments to the 1/500 detailed planning project for a resettlement area serving the relocation and land clearance work of the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project.

Under the revised plan, the resettlement site will cover 65.62 hectares, an increase of nearly 22 hectares from the previous design. Residential land accounts for 28.7 percent of the total area (over 188,000 square meters), including space reserved for worker housing. The area is expected to accommodate 5,456 residents across 739 housing plots, with an average of 34.5 square meters per person.

The plan allocates more than 73,500 square meters for parks, green spaces, and sports facilities, equivalent to 13.5 square meters per person, exceeding standard averages. Roads and parking areas will make up 37.1 percent of the land, ensuring a well-connected and open infrastructure layout.

Updated technical standards include improved water supply capacity (120 liters per person per day), drainage, electricity, and disaster prevention systems, all aligned with the latest national regulations.

According to the commune authorities, the resettlement area was first studied in 2014, but after more than a decade, socioeconomic conditions and population dynamics have changed significantly. The adjustment aims to enhance social welfare, ensuring that relocated residents will enjoy better living conditions, adapted to climate change and the long-term development strategy of the locality.

Once the updated plan is officially approved, the Khanh Hoa Provincial Project Management Board will develop an implementation roadmap and publicly disseminate the planning details to residents and local businesses.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Anh Quan