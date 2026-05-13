HCMC public administration reform index enters top 10 nationwide

Local residents are doing administrative procedures at the Public Administration Service Center of Xuan Hoa Ward (Photo: SGGP)

In early May, Nguyen Thi Minh from Neighborhood No.15 visited the Thu Duc Ward Public Administration Service Center to authenticate documents, finalizing her child’s school enrollment dossier. Prior to her visit, neighborhood cadres instructed her on utilizing the QR code at the ward headquarters to look up the requisite procedures.

“I’m not technologically savvy and initially assumed these tools would be intricate to use. Unexpectedly, upon opening my phone, the instructions were unequivocally clear. Upon arrival, the officials provided supplementary assistance, rendering the process exceedingly swift,” Ms. Minh remarked.

Numerous public administration reform models have been recently implemented by Thu Duc Ward, thereby facilitating citizens’ access to public services. These encompass listing administrative procedures via QR codes, formulating an “Electronic Administrative Procedure Handbook,” deploying digital technology teams, and applying instructional robots alongside a Zalo Mini App to assist with scheduling appointments and tracking dossier progress.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Mai Trinh of the Thu Duc Ward People’s Committee articulated that the ward consistently focuses on reviewing dossier processing workflows and accelerating information technology application while simultaneously increasing the sense of responsibility among cadres and civil servants during citizen receptions.

At Ba Diem Commune, the processing of administrative procedures for citizens is equally executed with expedition. 66-year-old Truong Thi My Thien, residing in Trung Lan 3 Hamlet of Ba Diem Commune, who came to process a power of attorney dossier to reclaim health insurance premiums for 2025, shared, “The officials work with profound enthusiasm and responsibility. Their instructions are meticulously detailed and coherent, making them effortless for me to follow.”

Director Nguyen Van Hau of the Ba Diem Commune Public Administration Service Center reported that in the first quarter of 2026, the center received nearly 10,000 dossiers, achieving a 100-percent on-time return rate.

Notably, the commune’s Public Administration Service Center is executing a model for processing administrative procedures at home for vulnerable demographic groups. When the elderly, individuals with disabilities, or pregnant women necessitate administrative services and contact the center, officials will visit their residences to provide guidance, receive dossiers, and process them.

As a mega municipality with a population exceeding 14 million, HCMC consistently confronts immense pressure regarding administrative procedure resolution. Consequently, the imperative to transition from a “management” to a “service” mindset, where citizens and enterprises are positioned as the central focus and primary subjects while substantive efficacy is utilized as the metric, and societal satisfaction is established as the ultimate goal, has become the city’s pervasive and consistent paradigm.

To actualize this objective, HCMC is intensifying data digitization, streamlining inter-agency procedures, deploying online public services, and promoting cashless payments, while concurrently reinforcing the accountability of agency heads. Innovative models such as the “Digital Citizen Station” and the “Public Administration Service AI Kiosk Robot” assist citizens in accessing public services more conveniently, thereby diminishing associated costs and processing times. These outcomes have been widely acknowledged and highly appraised by the public.

Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center articulated that maintaining and enhancing the effectiveness of administrative procedure resolution, coupled with a relatively high proportion of online payment and digitized dossiers, signifies a substantial improvement in the city’s online public service provision.

Regarding public administration reform activities, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the HCMC People’s Committee has repeatedly mandated that public administration reform must revolve around serving citizens and enterprises as its core. All procedures and processes must be oriented toward the objective of curtailing time, minimizing costs, and amplifying citizen satisfaction.

The HCMC People’s Committee Chairman emphasized that during the time when HCMC propels digital transformation and constructs a modern urban government, the requisite for the cadre and civil servant team isn’t merely to accomplish tasks in accordance with regulations, but additionally to elevate their sense of responsibility, service attitude, and public service ethics.

Select public administration reform outcomes in Ho Chi Minh City: In 2025: Nearly 2.5 million dossiers were received and processed;

1,982 administrative procedures were simplified;

On-time dossier resolution rate at departments and agencies achieved 91.76 percent;

On-time resolution rate at commune-level People’s Committees reached 99.46 percent;

The resolution rate for citizen feedback and petitions regarding administrative procedures attained 95 percent;

10 shared digital platforms were officially operated. First 4 months of 2026: Over 1.5 million dossiers were received;

Online dossier submissions reached 89.75 percent;

On-time resolution and result delivery rate achieved 99.34 percent;

The digitization rate for dossiers and administrative procedure resolution outcomes reached 91.66 percent;

The rate of exploiting and reusing digitized data attained 89.50 percent;

The satisfaction level of citizens and enterprises reached 96.55 percent;

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam