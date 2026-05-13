SGGP Newspaper brings hope to children in border highlands

A charitable initiative by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has changed the life of a Mong ethnic student with congenital cataracts while highlighting the challenges confronting students and teachers in remote mountain communities.

In January 2026, amid the bitter winter cold in the Northern region, the delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) arrived at Lung Chinh Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities in Tuyen Quang Province via its charitable program titled Ao am den truong (Warm Clothes for School).

After the visit, the organizers continued wondering how they could provide more substantial and long-term support for children in the remote border region.

One of the most touching stories was that of Thao Mi No, a sixth-grade Mong ethnic student whose dream was simply “to have bright eyes.”

For the past few days, the boy has been so happy, smiling and talking all the time. After surgery on both eyes, he can now see clearly. A whole new life has opened up for him, said his teacher.

Thao Mi No’s difficult circumstances were featured in SGGP Newspaper’s charity column in early April 2026. Within weeks, readers donated VND30 million (US$1,150) to support his eye surgery.

Students at Lung Chinh Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities in Sung Mang Commune, Tuyen Quang Province, wear warm jackets donated by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. Photo: Quang Phuc.

Lung Chinh Semi-Boarding Secondary School is located in Sung Mang Commune, formerly part of Meo Vac District in Ha Giang Province, an area still facing extreme poverty and harsh living conditions. Most residents are Mong ethnic people who rely heavily on limited farmland and rainwater due to the lack of clean water infrastructure.

For years, the Mong ethnic boy struggled with congenital cataracts in both eyes, severely limiting his ability to study and live normally. His father died when he was young, his mother remarried far away, and his older sister is blind. The three siblings have no permanent home and live with an uncle who already supports six children of his own.

The turning point came when SGGP Newspaper’s delegation visited the school during the Ao am den truong program. After learning about Thao Mi No’s condition, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, initially supported him with VND2 million (US$76) for medical examinations. Doctors later confirmed he required surgery on both eyes to continue his education.

Thanks to readers’ donations, Thao Mi No successfully underwent surgery and regained his eyesight.

The support from SGGP Newspaper readers not only restored his vision but also helped cover future educational expenses. It is truly invaluable, said the principal.

However, Thao Mi No’s story reflects broader challenges facing many ethnic minority boarding schools in Vietnam’s mountainous border regions.

At Lung Chinh School, there are 256 out of 417 students coming from poor households. Although the school has 11 relatively solid classrooms, most teaching equipment is outdated or broken. More than 320 boarding students share only 10 cramped dormitory rooms. The teachers’ housing area is deteriorating, while the school kitchen, dining hall and library are all in poor condition.

The school also lacks a dedicated sports ground, multifunctional hall, and sufficient subject classrooms, all of which negatively affect educational quality.

Students at Lung Chinh Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities in Sung Mang Commune, Tuyen Quang Province Photo: Quang Phuc.

During the winter visit, many students lacked warm clothes, socks, blankets and mattresses to endure the freezing temperatures. According to teacher Lo Mi Ly, the rocky terrain prevents well drilling, leaving rainwater as the only water source. Even then, the aging water reservoir system often fails to provide enough water for daily use.

In winter, female students are prioritized for bathing water, while boys often have to go without or bathe in cold water, he said.

Principal Pham Van Dinh said the school’s most urgent need is funding to renovate and expand the kitchen and dining area so students can eat in cleaner, safer conditions.

There are so many dreams if only the school had more financial support, he shared.

SGGP Newspaper hopes to continue serving as a bridge connecting readers, businesses and donors with disadvantaged schools and students in Vietnam’s border and highland regions, helping improve both living conditions and educational opportunities for children there.

SGGP Newspaper welcomes and appreciates support of readers through the bank account of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper 000170406008519 at Saigon Bank. Transfer description: “Giup hoc sinh vung bien, vung cao" (Support students in border and highland areas) For further information about the program, please contact Ms. Le Thi Hong Nhung, Deputy Director of SGGP Newspaper’s Media and Event Services Center, at (+84) 909 632 031 or via email at nhunglesggp@gmail.com.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Huyen Huong