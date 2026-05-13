HCMC accelerates site clearance for Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project
SGGPO
In recent days, along the Xuyen Tam Canal running through Gia Dinh and Binh Thanh wards, many households have been urgently dismantling their homes and relocating belongings to hand over land for construction.
The Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project is one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key urban upgrading schemes. The project was resumed at the end of 2025 after a prolonged suspension. Residents have expressed a broad consensus and expectations that the project will soon transform the area into a greener, cleaner, and more orderly urban landscape, ending the long-standing situation of living adjacent to a heavily polluted canal.
With a total investment of more than VND17,000 billion (US$647 million) and a length of nearly 9 kilometers, the project connects the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal to the Vam Thuat River.
The works pass through four wards, including An Nhon, Binh Loi Trung, Gia Dinh, and Binh Thanh, affecting more than 2,190 cases, including nearly 1,300 households subject to full clearance. To date, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board has taken over more than 1,070 sites, reaching approximately 49 percent.
In order to ensure construction progress, particularly in resolving difficulties in areas where site clearance remains incomplete, the city is focusing on accelerating compensation and relocation efforts.
Ho Chi Minh City aims to complete full site handover by June 2026, with a strong determination to ensure the project is completed on schedule in the third quarter of 2028.