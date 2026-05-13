HCMC accelerates site clearance for Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project

In recent days, along the Xuyen Tam Canal running through Gia Dinh and Binh Thanh wards, many households have been urgently dismantling their homes and relocating belongings to hand over land for construction.

According to the planning, Xuyen Tam Canal will be dredged to a depth of approximately 3.5 meters, with its cross-section expanded to 20–30 meters. At the same time, a wastewater and stormwater collection system will be constructed to improve environmental conditions and reduce pollution. Along both banks of the canal, a 6-meter-wide road will be developed, comprising two traffic lanes and 3–4-meter sidewalks, integrated with parks, green spaces, and a lighting system. (Photo: SGGP)

The Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project is one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key urban upgrading schemes. The project was resumed at the end of 2025 after a prolonged suspension. Residents have expressed a broad consensus and expectations that the project will soon transform the area into a greener, cleaner, and more orderly urban landscape, ending the long-standing situation of living adjacent to a heavily polluted canal.

With a total investment of more than VND17,000 billion (US$647 million) and a length of nearly 9 kilometers, the project connects the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal to the Vam Thuat River.

The works pass through four wards, including An Nhon, Binh Loi Trung, Gia Dinh, and Binh Thanh, affecting more than 2,190 cases, including nearly 1,300 households subject to full clearance. To date, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board has taken over more than 1,070 sites, reaching approximately 49 percent.

In order to ensure construction progress, particularly in resolving difficulties in areas where site clearance remains incomplete, the city is focusing on accelerating compensation and relocation efforts.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to complete full site handover by June 2026, with a strong determination to ensure the project is completed on schedule in the third quarter of 2028.

Residents along the Xuyen Tam Canal dismantle their homes and hand over land for the project. (Photo: SGGP)

Households are urgently dismantling their homes and collecting materials in preparation for land handover. (Photo: SGGP)

For many years, the Xuyen Tam Canal has been severely polluted by solid waste and domestic wastewater. Living conditions and housing along the canal have deteriorated significantly, with dilapidated and degraded structures adversely affecting the daily lives of local residents. (Photo: SGGP)

The project has a total investment of more than VND17,000 billion, of which compensation, support, and resettlement costs account for approximately VND14,000 billion. (Photo: SGGP)

Package XL-02 commenced construction in December 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

Many households along Bui Huu Nghia Street in Gia Dinh Ward have handed over their land for site clearance. (Photo: SGGP)

Project site clearance along Nguyen Xi Street, Binh Thanh Ward (Photo: SGGP)

The Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project is expected to create a major transformation in the urban environment of central Ho Chi Minh City. The image shows a simulation of the canal after renovation and urban upgrading.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh