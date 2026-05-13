HCMC develops regulations on K coefficient under simplified procedures

The Ho Chi Minh City is planning to develop a land price adjustment coefficient (K coefficient) for application across the city under simplified procedures.

Trung Son Residential Area, Binh Hung Commune, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Hoang Nguyen Dinh, has just signed a document conveying the instructions of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the development of the land price adjustment coefficient (K coefficient) in the city under a simplified procedural framework.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved the proposal of the Department of Agriculture and Environment regarding the policy to develop a decision regulating the K coefficient, to be applied from July 1, 2026, under simplified procedures as stipulated in Article 50 of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Norms.

The issuance of regulations on the K coefficient is aimed at ensuring a legal basis for the implementation of administrative procedures and the determination of land-related financial obligations in the city in a continuous, timely manner and in accordance with regulations.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead and coordinate with the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies and units to urgently review the legal basis and input data and to draft a decision regulating the K coefficient applicable from July 1.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also requested that the issuance of the decision on the K coefficient must fully comply with the prescribed sequence and procedures for drafting, appraisal, and promulgation of legal normative documents. At the same time, the submitted proposal must be carefully prepared, closely aligned with practical conditions, and strictly conform to legal regulations.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh