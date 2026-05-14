Culture/art

Second Can Tho River Culture Festival 2026 to be held in December

SGGP

The second Can Tho River Culture Festival, scheduled for 2026, will be held in Can Tho City from December 26, 2026, to January 3, 2027. The main venues will be located in Ninh Kieu and Cai Khe wards and the surrounding areas.

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At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

On May 13, the People’s Committee of Can Tho City held a working session to review the plan for organizing the second Can Tho River Culture Festival and activities to welcome the New Year 2027.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep with the participation of relevant departments, agencies, and units of the city.

The festival will feature a wide range of cultural, tourism, and trade events, including an opening art program highlighting river-based culture; water music performances, drone shows, and fireworks displays; the recreation of the Can Tho floating market space; exhibitions of traditional farming and fishing tools from the Mekong Delta region; a fair showcasing high-quality Vietnamese products; tourism connections and experiential activities; the “Protecting the River Environment” community campaign; and culinary spaces, among other attractions.

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Images from the opening ceremony of the first Can Tho River Culture Festival 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, throughout the six-day festival, a variety of experiential sporting activities will also be organized, including water sports experience zones, mini Ngo boat races, model boat racing competitions, SUP boat parades and experiences, and floating lantern releases on the river. The festival will also feature a range of activities and events to welcome the New Year 2027.

Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, requested that relevant units pay greater attention to expanding access and interactive spaces both onshore and on the river, enabling residents and visitors to fully experience the festival’s activities and events.

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By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

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