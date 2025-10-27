Can Tho City to host its first-ever River Culture Festival

The first-ever Can Tho River Culture Festival, scheduled for 2025, will be held at the Song Hau Park area in Ninh Kieu Ward, Can Tho City, from December 27, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has just announced plans to hold the city’s first-ever Can Tho River Culture Festival in 2025. The event, under the theme “Can Tho—Colors of the River,” aims to celebrate and promote the unique river-based culture of Can Tho, in particular, and that of the Mekong Delta region more broadly, for both domestic and international visitors.

During the festival, visitors will be treated to a variety of cultural and artistic activities, including a boat parade on the Hau River, traditional Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) aboard boats, and vibrant street shows such as lion and dragon dances.

According to the People’s Committee of Can Tho City, the festival is designed not only to celebrate local traditions but also to raise public awareness about environmental protection, particularly the preservation of river ecosystems. The event will also serve as a platform to promote sustainable tourism and the responsible use of natural and cultural resources linked to the river.

In addition, the River Culture Festival aims to expand urban and river-based tourism routes, connecting Can Tho with Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces across the Mekong Delta. The city also hopes to foster regional tourism cooperation, developing cross-border river tours along the Mekong River linking Vietnam with neighboring countries.

By Vinh Tuong—Translated by Kim Khanh