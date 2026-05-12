Vietnamese filmmakers make waves at Cannes 2026 with bold new selections

A diverse wave of Vietnamese cinema is taking center stage at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, marking a powerful global push fueled by unique cultural narratives and competitive local talent.

The Dream is a Snail will represent Vietnam in the Short Film category at Cannes 2026, competing for the Palme d'Or.

From short films and independent projects to commercial works presented at the Marche du Film, the growing presence of Vietnamese filmmakers at Cannes 2026 highlights their efforts to reach global audiences through unique stories, cultural identity, and a distinct cinematic voice.

Unique stories

The most notable highlight for Vietnamese cinema at Cannes this year is Giac mo la oc sen (The Dream is a Snail), directed by Nguyen Thien An, which is competing for the Short Film Palme d'Or. Out of 3,184 submissions worldwide, only 10 works made the official competition, reflecting fierce global rivalry. Giac mo la oc sen stands as the sole Asian representative alongside entries from France, Portugal, Poland, and Colombia.

In another major boost for Nguyen Thien An, his feature-length project The Snail Automation was selected for Focus COPRO. This Cannes Film Festival training initiative specifically nurtures promising debut feature projects.

Produced by Kontribute Studio and co-produced by CJ Vietnam and East Films, Co may oc sen (The Snail Automation) uses satire and allegory. Director Nguyen Thien An describes it as a colorful portrait of a younger generation struggling to find its place in a consumerist society.

The program selected just seven projects this year. Speaking to Variety, Florian Fernandez, head of the Short Film Corner (SFC) and Rendez-vous Industry, described the seven ambitious selections as powerful, unique, and promising works driven by bold, distinct directorial visions. Fernandez noted that The Snail Automation and the other chosen films perfectly embody the spirit of the initiative.

Cultural materials and commercial potential

At the Marche du Film, the world's largest film market, the Vietnamese horror project Tai uong (The Tragedy) made its appearance. Adapted from the horror game of the same name by Rare Reversee, the project is produced by Chanh Phuong Films, featuring producer Charlie Nguyen, director Doan Si Nguyen, and screenwriter Tran Khanh Hoang.

Tai uong stands out for its use of local cultural elements, blending urban legends, Eastern spirituality, and family tragedy. This approach has driven the international success of many Asian horror films in recent years. The movie is scheduled for release in 2027.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12 to 23. South Korean director Park Chan-wook serves as the Jury President, while The Electric Kiss, directed by Pierre Salvadori, opened the festival. The official poster features actresses Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon on the set of Thelma & Louise directed by Ridley Scott, which closed the 44th festival in 1991.

This marks the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France. This year, the festival will present two Honorary Palmes d'Or to New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson and American actress, singer, and director Barbra Streisand.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Anh Quan