Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launches copyright inspections

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism plans to establish inspection teams to examine compliance with copyright and related rights regulations.

The ministry has issued a plan to implement Official Dispatch No. 38/CD-TTg of the Prime Minister on strengthening state management in intellectual property rights enforcement.

Under the plan, the ministry will establish inspection teams to examine compliance with legal regulations on copyright and related rights among enterprises, organizations, and individuals operating in sectors under the ministry’s management.

The inspections will focus on compliance with software copyright regulations at enterprises, as well as reviewing online copyright infringement involving films, music, television programs and video games.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is strengthening inspections and enforcement against copyright violations. (Photo: SGGP/ Vinh Xuan)

The Copyright Office of Vietnam has been assigned to lead and coordinate with relevant agencies and units in carrying out the inspections. The agency will also advise ministry leaders on issuing decisions to establish inspection teams and compile periodic reports on implementation results.

In addition to inspection activities, the ministry has called for stronger public communication efforts through the press, grassroots information systems, and social media platforms to raise awareness among residents, businesses, and communities about preventing copyright and related rights violations.

Other units under the ministry, including the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, the Cinema Department, the Department of Performing Arts and the Department of Publishing, Printing and Distribution, will coordinate in reviewing and handling violations according to their assigned functions and responsibilities.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Huyen Huong