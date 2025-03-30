SGGP Newspaper hands over additional facilities to secondary school in Ben Tre

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper coordinated with Thien Hanh Investment Joint Stock Company to hand over additional facilities to Binh Khanh Secondary School in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on Marh 29.

Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ben Tre Province, Ho Thi Hoang Yen, and General director of Thien Hanh Investment Joint Stock Company, Le Van Luc, hand over scholarships to disadvantaged students of Binh Khanh Secondary School. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by SGGP Newspaper.

At the event, the leaders of Ben Tre Province, SGGP Newspaper, Thien Hanh Investment Joint Stock Company, and Binh Khanh Secondary School cut the ribbon to inaugurate the newly added facilities. The project has a total construction area of over 1,062 square meters with a cost of more than VND6 billion (US$234,786). The facility consists of nine classrooms, one specialized room, one functional room, a reception area, corridors, restrooms, desks and chairs, and a swimming pool.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate added facilities in Binh Khanh Secondary School (Photo: SGGP)

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Thien Hanh Investment Joint Stock Company hand over additional facilities to Binh Khanh Secondary School in Ben Tre Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, SGGP Newspaper, in collaboration with ICD Phuc Long Co., Ltd., presented VND200 million (US$7,826) to the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) Scholarship Fund of Binh Khanh Secondary School.

During the event, the organization board of the Scholarship Fund awarded 60 scholarships to students facing financial difficulties and those who won provincial-level academic prizes. The total value of the scholarships was VND65 million (US$2,543).

SGGP Newspaper and ICD Phuc Long Co., Ltd., present VND200 million (US$7,826) to the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) Scholarship Fund of Binh Khanh Secondary School. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong offers scholarships to disadvantaged students of Binh Khanh Secondary School. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the handover ceremony were Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ben Tre Province, Ho Thi Hoang Yen; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, former Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Tang Huu Phong; Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van; and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said that the newspaper has organized several social charitable programs in localities throughout the country over the past time, including the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) to care for children’s physical health and mental well-being. The program is expected to provide support to help underprivileged students have better conditions to overcome difficulties to gain outstanding academic results, contributing to the development of the country.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh