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Rising Mekong water levels prompt Vinh Long to prepare for high tides

SGGPO

Authorities in Vinh Long Province are preparing for high tides as Mekong River water levels continue to rise with the onset of the flood season.

The Vinh Long Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station said on July 18 that river water levels have begun rising after remaining low throughout the dry season, driven by the arrival of seasonal upstream floods and higher tides.

As the annual flood season begins, water levels on the Mekong River are expected to continue rising. By late September, the Tan Chau hydrological station is forecast to record a water level of about 3.3 meters, approximately 0.2 meters lower than a year earlier.

In the downstream area, the year's highest water level is forecast to reach about 2.06 meters at the My Thuan station and 2.15 meters at the Cho Lach station, exceeding the third flood warning level by 0.16–0.35 meters.

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Vinh Long warns of rising river levels

Forecasters said mid-August high tides are expected to cause only minor flooding in some low-lying areas. However, from early September, particularly during the late September and October high-tide periods, water levels are expected to rise further, increasing the risk of widespread flooding that could affect transportation, agricultural production and residential areas.

Hydrological authorities have urged localities to inspect flood-prone areas, reinforce dikes, check tidal sluice gates, ensure the effective operation of irrigation infrastructure and prepare drainage plans to minimize potential damage.

The provincial agriculture sector has advised local authorities and residents to closely monitor water levels, adjust production schedules, strengthen embankments, protect crops, elevate valuable property, inspect drainage systems and follow safety warnings when traveling by road or waterway.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vinh Long Mekong River high tides flooding upstream floods water levels Mekong Delta hydro-meteorology flood preparedness

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