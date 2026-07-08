New heatwave grips Central region

A new heatwave has developed across parts of the Central region, with temperatures forecast to remain high through July 10 and exceed 37 degrees Celsius in some locations, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

According to the weather agency, a new heatwave developed on the afternoon of July 8 across the region stretching from Nghe An Province to Da Nang, as well as the eastern areas of the provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak.



At 1 p.m. on July 8, temperatures in most areas ranged from 35 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature was recorded at the Do Luong weather station in Nghe An Province, reaching 37 degrees Celsius.



The ongoing heatwave could drive up electricity demand across affected areas. (Illustrative photo: EVN)

The agency forecasts that on July 9, hot weather will continue from Nghe An to Da Nang and in the eastern parts of the provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 36 degrees Celsius, while the lowest relative humidity will be 55 percent–60 percent.



On July 10, the heat is expected to become more concentrated in the region from Quang Tri Province to Da Nang and the eastern parts of the provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak. Maximum temperatures will generally range from 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 37 degrees Celsius, while the lowest relative humidity is forecast at 50 percent–55 percent.



The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that the heatwave affecting the region from Quang Tri to Da Nang and the eastern parts of the provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak is likely to persist for several more days.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong